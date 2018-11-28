If there's anything we've realized as we grow older, it's that our mothers deserve major praise for raising us to be contributing members of society—with good table manners to boot. While a thoughtful note or fresh-baked pie would do the trick, why not go a little grander? Even if you talk to your mom daily, there's nothing like focused one-on-one time—especially in a place with gorgeous scenery and delicious food. So grab your mama and pack your pearls, because it's time for a girls' weekend. We've rounded up 11 mother-daughter getaways in the South that'll usher the two of you into that next, beautiful phase of your bond: friendship. (Or keep you there, if you've already arrived.) Whether strolling cobblestone streets or lounging on a breezy beach, listening to country music in an authentic honkytonk or filling your bellies with Cajun cuisine, you and your mom are guaranteed to have an incredible time. Just don't forget to snap a few mother-daughter selfies.