11 Trips Every Mother-Daughter Duo Should Take Together
If there's anything we've realized as we grow older, it's that our mothers deserve major praise for raising us to be contributing members of society—with good table manners to boot. While a thoughtful note or fresh-baked pie would do the trick, why not go a little grander? Even if you talk to your mom daily, there's nothing like focused one-on-one time—especially in a place with gorgeous scenery and delicious food. So grab your mama and pack your pearls, because it's time for a girls' weekend. We've rounded up 11 mother-daughter getaways in the South that'll usher the two of you into that next, beautiful phase of your bond: friendship. (Or keep you there, if you've already arrived.) Whether strolling cobblestone streets or lounging on a breezy beach, listening to country music in an authentic honkytonk or filling your bellies with Cajun cuisine, you and your mom are guaranteed to have an incredible time. Just don't forget to snap a few mother-daughter selfies.
Walland, Tennessee
For a nature-filled farm getaway
Look to one of our favorite Southern spots, Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee, for an authentic farm escape with a luxurious twist. Hidden in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains less than an hour from Knoxville, this 4,200-acre resort and working farm knows a thing or two about Southern hospitality. The family-owned bed-and-breakfast offers incredible farm-to-table cuisine and outdoor fun like horseback riding, cycling, and carriage rides. See if you can sell your mom on a wakesurfing excursion on the lake.
Barboursville, Virginia
For a wine lovers' getaway
Soak in history and sip on rosé at this Jeffersonian hotspot. Here, the former President designed an 1800s mansion for Virginia Governor James Barbour—for whom the town is named—that later became a winery and inn. (See where we're going with this?) Now named Barboursville Vineyards, this scenic estate is the ideal way to enjoy yourself while refining your knowledge of wine. Choose between a number of suites housed in historic homes across the plantation, and let the mother-daughter wining-and-dining flow from there.
Charleston, South Carolina
For a charming city getaway
With its unique blend of Southern charm and big-city glamour, Charleston will send the two of you scrambling over its cobblestone streets, trying to pack in as much as possible. Historic homes, an epic food scene, waterfront strolls—there's tons to do, so we suggest ditching those wedges in favor of walking shoes. For a mid-century modern feel and the best-looking bar in the city, book a room at The Dewberry. If you can bring yourselves to leave your stylish digs, pause to peek through the wrought-iron gates south of Broad Street for a glimpse of lush gardens. Then cruise down Charleston's famous Rainbow Row to see the colorful houses and their blooming window boxes. Did we mention there are beaches near Charleston, too?
Lake Austin, Texas
For a relaxing spa getaway
Treat your mama to a weekend that's all about much-needed R&R. Tucked away in the Texas Hill Country, Lake Austin Spa Resort beckons with over 100 massage, body, and skincare treatments. When you need a break from pampering (if that's even possible), dine at the lakefront restaurant or sign up for a chef-led cooking class. End your evening by taking in the gorgeous views from one of the resort's outdoor garden cabanas or screened-in verandas. Expect to leave feeling totally rejuvenated—and, hopefully, like you learned something new about the woman who raised you.
New Orleans, Louisiana
For a fun foodie getaway
Most Southerners don't need to be told twice that it's dinnertime. And that's why we love New Orleans: This Cajun destination serves up the sort of hearty fare that makes seconds unnecessary, yet totally irresistible. Think red beans and rice, étouffée, and gumbo—the sought-after signature dishes of New Orleans that only get better the longer they simmer. The same is true for the city itself, which is over 300 years old and constantly evolving. Squeeze in as many of the diverse eateries, such as Clancy's and Gatreau's, as you can. And don't forget to hit Café Du Monde for beignets!
Washington, D.C.
For a floral-filled spring getaway
Each spring, our nation's capital transforms itself into an epicenter of natural beauty, thanks to 3,700 cherry trees, the first of which were gifted by the Mayor of Tokyo in 1912. The floral display only lasts a short time—peak bloom is usually around the last week of March through the first week of April—so make sure you time your trip accordingly. Stroll around the Tidal Basin to take in the blooms, then catch some historic sites or museums while you're in town.
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
For a breezy beach getaway
If slowing down, sinking your toes in the sand, and taking time to chat and relax is what you and your mama need, then Hilton Head Island is your spot. Apart from being beautiful, the Palmetto State's beloved coastal town brims with Southern charm and laidback culture. You'll find low-key seafood restaurants, classic resorts like Sea Pines and Palmetto Dunes, and wide Atlantic beaches. Why not forgo a strict itinerary and just let your days structure themselves?
Nashville, Tennessee
For a country music lover's getaway
The look on your mother's face as she steps into her first honkytonk will make the entire weekend worth it. As anyone who's come within a hundred miles of the city will tell you, Nashville is a live-music mecca, overflowing with boot-stomping, fiddle-playing entertainment. During the day, hit the charming Nashville Farmers' Market, historic Bluebird Cafe, and stately Parthenon. Grab dinner at the Loveless Cafe for some of the best scratch biscuits and crispiest fried chicken in Tennessee, then drive the lush Natchez Trace Parkway afterward.
Boone, North Carolina
For a cozy mountain getaway
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, this small funky town has a contagious affinity for folk art and bluegrass. If you're a nature lover, there's no shortage of stunning mountain scenery and outdoor activities, and the walkable downtown area of Boone is worth exploring, too, whether you seek eats or adventures. Take in panoramic views from the Horton Hotel Rooftop Lounge, or tour Appalachian State's free art museum, the Turchin Center.
Natchitoches, Louisiana
For a Steel Magnolias-inspired getaway
If your mother loves Steel Magnolias as much as we do, whisk her away to this small Louisiana town, preferably during the holidays when it's dripping with Christmas cheer. The Steel Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast is located in a historic home in Natchitoches, just a stone's throw from the Cane River, and the name isn't a coincidence: Many scenes from the beloved 1989 movie were filmed there. Visit all the famed cinematic spots, then grab a meat pie (one of the area's signature dishes) and enjoy the river breeze.
Dahlonega, Georgia
For a magical Christmas getaway
We'd be shocked if you find snow in Dahlonega (the real kind, at least), but the elaborate Christmas decorations more than make up for the temperate winter weather. Draped in twinkling lights and complete with clip-clopping horse-drawn carriages, this North Georgia town has earned its reputation as a holiday treasure. The day after Thanksgiving, Dahlonega's Old Fashioned Christmas kicks off the town's monthlong celebration, featuring everything from a hometown parade to an old-timey tree lighting. We suspect any Southern mama would appreciate this unapologetic display of Christmas enthusiasm.