15 Affordable Small Towns We Love

El Dorado, Arkansas, or Florence, Alabama, might not be on your radar. But affordable small towns like these are gaining attention with good reason. These towns offer budget-friendly real estate, plenty of cultural activities, and superb nature and outdoor recreation access. All of which is kind to your wallet.

Whether you are looking to retire in a budget-conscious community or want to relocate to a place where your dollar holds more mileage, there is a small Southern town that will meet your needs. Small towns host some of the best festivals and holiday celebrations. These 15 locations are a great place to spend time during those events or any other day of the year.