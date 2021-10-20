Ole Miss Honoring Eli Manning With Special "Manning" End Zones

Coveted high-school recruit Arch Manning with also be in attendance for this weekend’s game against LSU.

Ole Miss is pulling out all the stops as they prepare to celebrate one of their football icons this weekend. And maybe, just maybe, lure the next generation of Manning talent to the Rebels' roster while they're at it.

Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey number will be retired in a halftime ceremony during Saturday's game against LSU. According to a news release, the university's marching band will join Manning, his family, and "other dignitaries" as his old number is unveiled on the south facade of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

But that's not even the best part. "MANNING" will also be painted in the end zones of Hollingsworth Field.

It's worth noting that Manning's 16-year-old nephew Arch, one of the most prized recruits in college football history, will also be in attendance. Coincidence or ultimate marketing ploy? You be the judge.

Manning, a four-year letter-winner for the Rebels from 2000-2003, won the 2003 Maxwell Award, an honor given to the best all-around player in college football. During his tenure in Oxford, the Louisiana-born quarterback set or tied 47 Ole Miss records. Manning then went on to play for 16 NFL seasons with the New York Giants, helping them earn two Super Bowl rings.

Manning will be just the third player in Ole Miss history to have his number retired, joining his father Archie Manning (18) and Chucky Mullins (38).

WATCH: The Tea - The Top 5 Wildest SEC Fan Traditions

A special series of merchandise has been released surrounding the celebration. The Eli Manning Collection features T-shirts, pennants, and other items are available at Shop.OleMissSports.com and in-store at Ole Miss Authentics in Oxford.