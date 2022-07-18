Win a Free Two-Night Stay in a Charming Laurel Cottage Owned by Erin Napier's Best Friend
Attention Home Town fans!
If you've ever dreamed of visiting lovely Laurel, Mississippi, you're in luck. Here's your chance to win a unique two-night stay in the historic city made famous by Erin and Ben Napier.
From now through July 31 you can enter to win this Erin and Ben-approved experience: a free stay at The Laurel Cottages for four people on September 2nd and 3rd. Owned and operated by Erin's cousin Jim Raspberry and his wife Mallorie—who also happen to be BFFs with the Napiers—The Laurel Cottages are a charming AirBnB located in the heart of the historic district in Laurel.
Mallorie and Jim Rasberry are co-owners of Laurel Merchantile Co. and Scotman Co., and their biggest pastime is enjoying family and welcoming others to their hometown.
"Hospitality is my second language and there is honestly nothing we enjoy more than welcoming visitors to our hometown and making sure they have a grand time!" Mallorie said in a statement.
The giveaway also includes a bag full of American-made products from Laurel Mercantile, Scotsman Co. and gift certificates from the best small businesses in Laurel.
To enter, first follow @laurelmercantile on Instagram and Facebook. Then sign up for the Laurel Mercantile Co. newsletter by visiting laurelmercantile.com and scrolling to the bottom of the homepage to submit your email. (If you're already signed up, you're good to go!) Next, tag your friends in the comments of the giveaway post on Instagram and Facebook. Lastly, be sure to like and share both posts.
Winners will be contacted via email.
Good luck y'all!