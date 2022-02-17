Almost a Year Later, Badly Burned Mississippi Dog Goes Home With Vet Who Saved Him
It's the news many feared might never come. After 10 months in the hospital, Buddy, the Mississippi dog that was intentionally set on fire back in April, is finally going home.
"This is the day we prayed for," Tunica Humane Society wrote on Facebook Tuesday. "Today, Buddy stepped back into life and a kinder, gentler world awaits him."
"As horrific as Buddy's injuries were, he never lost his faith in the goodness of mankind. He never lost his joy for living," the shelter continued. "Through all the pain and suffering he endured, he taught us to never give up and never give in. Buddy did not let Evil win."
Buddy captured the heart of the nation after he was found in East Tate County on April 22, with an extension cord twisted around his neck and his face set on fire. He underwent a series of skin grafts at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State University and now has new skin on his snout and a fresh lease on life.
On Tuesday night, after months of searching for the perfect home, Buddy finally left the hospital with Dr. Betsy Swanson, the veterinarian who treated him.
"Now this becomes the story of Buddy and the extraordinary doctor that has been by his side every step of the way," Tunica Humane Society wrote. "Dr. Betsy Swanson orchestrated Buddy's miraculous recovery. It was her skill and her passion for her profession that got him to where he is today. It just seems right, Dr. Swanson would be the one to open her heart and home to Buddy now that he is ready to step back into life."
Dr. Swanson, who has other dogs in her home, will be fostering Buddy as he adjusts to life outside the hospital.
You got this, Buddy!