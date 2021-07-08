Finally! Buc-ee's Is Coming to Mississippi
Can we get a hallelujah?
Buc-ee's is one step closer to world—er, Southern—domination after announcing plans for its first-ever Mississippi location this week.
The Texas-based convenience store chain is reportedly investing $50 million into a sprawling new development off Interstate 10 in Harrison County.
According to WLOX, Buc-ee's planned Mississippi travel center will measure 80,000 square feet—larger than both the giant new Buc-ee's in the works for Sevierville, Tennessee, and the current world-record holder in New Braunfels, Texas.
Constructing the most colossal Buc-ee's yet will require an equally colossal effort. WLOX reports that Harrison County will invest an additional $15 million into infrastructure to help support the influx of visitors the cult convenience store is expected to bring. Improvements to the area will include expanding the Menge Avenue exit from two lanes to five lanes and lengthening the ramps entering and exiting the interstate.
"It will help the whole neighborhood," Bill Lavers, executive director of the Harrison County Development Authority, told the Sun Herald, adding that it will be two years or more before the new Buc-ee's is open for business.
Buc-ee's, beloved for its clean bathrooms and elevated food, was founded in 1982. Its first location outside of Texas opened in Alabama in 2019, spurring a rapid expansion throughout the Southeast with stores in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, and now, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Yippee!