Want to Work with Erin and Ben Napier? Laurel Mercantile is Currently Hiring!
The HGTV power couple’s store only stocks local and American-made goods.
Attention job seekers! HGTV dream team Ben and Erin Napier are now hiring for their charming retail store, Laurel Mercantile.
"Are you hardworking, driven and passionate about American-made, heirloom quality goods and the revitalization of small-town America and the makers' movement?" the store's online career page asks. "Do you have a nostalgic heart for history? You might be a perfect fit for our team."
According to their website, Laurel Mercantile is currently hiring retail sales staff, shipping and receiving staff, and a part-time Assistant Product Photographer. Candidates must be local to Laurel, Mississippi, or able to commute daily. You can read the more about each position and its requirements here.
Both Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store (the Napiers' other store) only stock local- and American-made goods—a point of pride for the couple. The Home Town stars are open about the fact that this kind of conscious, patriotic sourcing often results in prices customers describe as a "little more expensive than they expected."
"If we imported our goods from countries without labor laws on the books like minimum wage and minimum working age, cost would be much less," Erin explained on Instagram back in June. "We have chosen to support American manufacturing by featuring products made here in the USA because if we're going to be serious about revitalizing small town America, we have to be serious about making things here to keep our hometowns strong."
Laurel Mercantile is located at 414 Front Street in Laurel, Mississippi. It sells everything from candles and apparel, to coffee and décor.
For more information about the current job openings, email careers@laurelmercantile.com. Good luck, y'all!