Mississippi Teen Uses Make-A-Wish to Help Feed the Homeless

Adeola "Abraham" Olagbegi could have used his Make-A-Wish opportunity for pretty much anything, but instead of a new video game system, the 13-year-old from Jackson, Mississippi, decided to help others.

Abraham was diagnosed with Aplastic Anemia, a rare condition that causes bone marrow damage, in June of 2020. After a life-saving bone marrow transplant in November 2020, he found out that he qualified to have a dream fulfilled by Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

"I remember we were coming home from one of his doctor appointments and he said, 'Mom, I thought about it, and I really want to feed the homeless,'" Abraham's mom Miriam told CBS News. "I said, 'Are you sure Abraham? You could do a lot ... You sure you don't want a PlayStation?'"

According to WLBT, Prior to his diagnosis, he and his family fed the homeless each month. With a new lease on life, Abraham couldn't imagine a better use for his wish.

Abraham Olagbegi Credit: Miriam Olagbegi

In September, Make-A-Wish helped Abraham organize a day to hand out free food in Poindexter Park. They were able to feed about 80 people with food and supplies donated from local businesses.

"When the homeless people get the plate, some of them would come back and sing to us and thank us," he told CBS. "And it just really feels good, it warms our hearts. And my parents always taught us that it's a blessing to be a blessing."

Abraham is just getting started. Make-A-Wish will help him feed the homeless every month for a year. And when his wish runs out, he plans to continue the effort by turning the experience into a nonprofit: "Abraham's Table."