Enjoy an Exclusive Taste of the South on This Mississippi River Cruise Between Memphis and New Orleans
All aboard the largest steamboat ever built for one-of-a-kind tours of the Mississippi River. American Queen Voyages is celebrating its 10th season with exclusive new June trips on its flagship paddlewheeler, American Queen.
The cruise line is kicking off the summer season with four newly added Lower Mississippi River itineraries. The nine-day journeys will sail between Memphis and New Orleans with departures on June 5, 12, 19, and 26. Ports of call include Cleveland (Terrene Landing), Vicksburg, Natchez, St. Francisville, Baton Rouge, and Nottoway. The special sailings will feature experiences with prolific Southern cookbook author and Mississippi biscuit queen Regina Charboneau and American Queen Voyages founder and chairman John Waggoner.
Guests who book a Luxury or Owner's Suite will receive a complimentary cooking class and brunch hosted by Charboneau at cooking school while in port at Natchez. Before departing, Charboneau will come onboard for a special pre-sail biscuit demonstration and champagne toast with all guests.
For those interested in a historical perspective, Waggoner will join the June 12 trip to serve as host and special guest Riverlorian. Waggoner will host exclusive lectures and share tales on the history of the company, memories from ports along the rivers, the making of the newest paddlewheeler American Countess, and more.
"As we mark the 10th Anniversary of American Queen Voyages with added June Lower Mississippi River sailings, I look forward to joining guests on this iconic itinerary to share stories from our decade on the water," Waggoner said in a news release "The addition of Chef Regina for special culinary experiences both onboard and in Natchez will delight our guests and will be quite a treat for everyone."
Guest fares on the June American Queen sailings begin at $2,599 per person; Luxury and Owner's Suites begin at $7,699. For more information and to book a reservation call (833) 598-0119 or visit AQVoyages.com.
Bon voyage!