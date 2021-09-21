This Maryland Boutique Offers a Better Shopping Experience for Breast Cancer Survivors

"Am I in the right place?" It's a question Jasmine Jones says she often hears at her Glenarden, Maryland, shop. With its hot pink moss wall, mocktail offerings, and luxe fitting rooms, Cherry Blossom Intimates feels like a high-end lingerie store, which it is. But it's also a fully accredited medical facility that offers customizable and insurance-billable breast prostheses and post-mastectomy bras for those who have had breast cancer.

"My grandmother had gained her survivorship and was in remission, but every time she needed a new bra, she was reminded that she'd had cancer," says Jones of the woman who inspired her to open the store. "She shopped for these bras behind aisles with bedpans, walkers, and laxatives. It seemed so strange to me."

Jones, who comes from a family of entrepreneurs and served as Miss District of Columbia USA in 2016, wanted to create a space where breast cancer survivors could focus on their futures rather than the past. "They can be fitted for bras alongside people who have not experienced breast cancer. Everyone can walk out with something beautiful, and no one is the wiser as to who has what," she says.