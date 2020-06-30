The Best Seafood Dives in Maryland

Fishing Creek, Maryland

An Eastern Shore crab quest could have no finer conclusion than in a cozy, worn booth at this sprawling, big-hearted family place that shows off the spoils of this watermen community—complete with salty, loving counsel from your waitress. The enormous broiled crab cakes are made entirely of pure lump meat—no fillers. It's magic how they hold together. And the rich, flavorful Crab Imperial, a classic dish that has largely disappeared from menus today, is a piping-hot combination of crab, mayo, and cheese. In other words, divine. The fresh-from-the-oven dinner rolls are splendid, baked pineapple is the side of choice, and house-made meringue pies complete the Chesapeake dream; oldsaltys.com.