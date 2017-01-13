Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day with Free Admission to 409 National Parks
What better excuse to take in the Great Outdoors?
This article originally appeared on Travel + Leisure
The National Park Service is celebrating their 100th Anniversary this year and to celebrate, they're offering free admission to each of the 409 parks on 16 days in 2016. The first falls on Martin Luther King Jr Day (Monday, January 18th), and with the kids off of school, it's the perfect time to grab the hiking boots and enjoy the fresh air. However, seeing as the day is in remembrance of Dr. King, it is important to reflect on his life and achievements.
Luckily, according to NPS, there are multiple parks directly associated with the civil rights leader. Here are a few:
- The Martin Luther King Jr National Historic Site is located in Georgia and consists of his birthplace, home, church, and grave.
- The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail marks the 45-mile long 1965 Voting Rights March journey Martin Luther King Jr led in Alabama.
- In Washington, DC you'll find the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial on the Tidal Basin as well as the Lincoln Memorial where he delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.
Additionally, several parks will be offering special programs throughout the day including George Washington Carver National Monument (Missouri), Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site (Virginia), National Mall and Memorial Parks (Washington, D.C.), and Independence Hall National Historical Park (Pennsylvania).