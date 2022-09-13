Visiting This Baton Rouge Bar and Restaurant Is A Game Day Tradition For LSU Fans
Game day is no small matter in the South. From over-the-top tailgates to must-eat foods and peculiar traditions, fall Saturdays offer something for everyone to love. Every season, thousands of football fans flock to college towns across the South to join in on the revelry. In Oxford, Mississippi, you're doing something wrong if you don't pay a visit to The Grove. In Auburn, Alabama, all big wins must end with the rolling of Toomer's Corner. And in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, great game days begin and end at The Chimes.
The bar and restaurant is go-to spot for enthusiastic LSU fans looking to partake in the magic of game day. If the week brings a triumphant victory, expect a raucous celebration. In the event of a heartbreaking defeat, it's also ideal for drowning one's sorrows and commiserating with other disappointed fans over a pint and bowl of gumbo.
Just a 15-minute walk from Tiger Stadium, the popular hangout is located at the corner of Highland Road and Chimes Street in the historic North Gate area of campus. Once you see The Varsity's vintage neon sign, you know you've made it. The iconic former theater is now a popular live music venue and nightclub. Its next-door neighbor, once Stitman's Drugs and later Maxwell Drugs, has been The Chimes since 1983.
The expansive bar and restaurant is known for its flag-covered walls, extensive tap beer selection, and jumbo-sized booths perfect for cramming into with all your friends. In 2019, the iconic spot underwent a major expansion, adding to its existing space with a huge rooftop patio and bar. With TVs lining every wall and a bird's-eye-view of campus's charming magnolias and giant live oaks, there's no better place to watch the game outside of Tiger Stadium itself. Giant Jenga, cornhole, ping pong, and a full bar add to the lively atmosphere.
Belly up to the bar for a round of drinks, then sit down for a meal featuring Southern game day favorites—plus Cajun specialties you can only find in the Bayou. Start with fried pickles, crawfish fries, and boudin eggrolls for the table, then decide between a New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp Po'boy, Chimes Club Sandwich, or Fried Catfish Plate. Choosing what to order may not be easy but making The Chimes part of your game day is an absolute no-brainer. You're guaranteed to leave full, happy, and plotting your next visit. This is one LSU game day tradition you just can't miss.