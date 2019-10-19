Why You Should Visit the Original Southern Maid Donuts in Shreveport, Louisiana

Donuts—or doughnuts, if you prefer—have been around in some form or another for so long that, according to Smithsonian Magazine, archaeologists have found "fossilized bits" of something closely resembling doughnuts in prehistoric Native American settlements. However, in their long and illustrious and deliciously fried history, some donut shops have proven themselves to be better than others. Case in point, Southern Maid Donuts.

As the Great Depression finally loosened its grip on the South, a young Louisiana couple looked around their town and decided that what Shreveport needed was a great donut shop. So that couple, Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Hargrove, did just that. They created their own donut recipe with the best ingredients around and opened the doors of Southern Maid Donuts in 1937. The Hargrove family has been frying up batches of those delicious sweet treats ever since.

Southern Maid Donuts Being Made Credit: Meg McKinney

While there are plenty of donut shops in the South, donut lovers know that they can always count on Southern Maid if they are looking for a perfectly glazed donut to pair with their coffee, need a box of apple fritters to make a splash at the office, or have a hankering for a dozen donut holes or two. Those in the know understand that if they want a truly special treat they need to get to Southern Maid in time to get a piping hot one straight out of the fryer for a real melt-in-your-mouth treat.

Over the years, Southern Maid has become so popular that people started hankering not only for their donuts, but to open their own Southern Maid franchises, too. Today, according to the company's website, Southern Maid's name is used in over 100 stores.

Southern Maid Donuts Elvis Credit: Meg McKinney