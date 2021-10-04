Good Morning America Surprises Louisiana Dad for Serving His Community After Ida

"This moment here just shows me once again that if you take care of God’s business, he’ll handle us as well."

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a powerful and destructive category 4 storm on August 29. More than a month later, much of Louisiana is still suffering. The damage to homes and businesses alike was severe and widespread. There are still so many of our Louisiana neighbors without power or basic necessities. They will need our help for quite some time to come. And fortunately, there are plenty of helpers on the ground already. Often when tragedy strikes, we also see the very best examples of neighbors helping neighbors.

Samuel Mamou Convoy of Hope Credit: New Wine Christian Fellowship

One such example is special education teacher, Samuel Mamou. The father of five's home in LaPlace, Louisiana, was damaged by the storm but that didn't stop him from stepping up to lend a hand. He, along with his church community at New Wine Christian Fellowship Church, began distributing water, cleaning supplies, and food to their neighbors. Mamou led the way, as his father-in-law and the founder of New Wine Christian Fellowship Church, Neil Bernard told Good Morning America. "Sam is the one getting it all out, making sure that families get water, get food, get cleaning supplies and everything they need to get back on their feet." Mamou's wife, Kristen, added, "It's just something that he does because he loves to give back."

Word got around about Mamou's good deeds and on Thursday morning, GMA showed up to celebrate him in grand style. Anchors Robin Roberts, Rob Marciano, and TJ Holmes as well as special guest, former New Orleans Saints, Benjamin Watson were on hand to shower Mamou with praise and surprise after surprise, after surprise!

First, two truckloads of cleaning supplies from Clorox, as well as a $20,000 check for New Wine Christian Fellowship Church's efforts to get the people of LaPlace back on their feet. Then, Sheex gave another check for $10,000 to the Mamou family to help them rebuild their home, as well as new linens and a new mattress. And then, as Robin Roberts says, "but wait there's more." Former Saint, Benjamin Watson then presented Mamou with tickets for the entire family to attend a game. And to top off the day of honors, Grammy-winning Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard then serenaded the family with a beautiful performance of "Gotta Believe." Watch the whole segment below: