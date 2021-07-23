There's One More Reason To Visit New Orleans — A Swamp Zipline

A trip to New Orleans is always fun with eating beignets, drinking sazeracs and grasshoppers, dancing to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and gawking at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas. Just when you thought a trip to New Orleans couldn't get any more fun, they go and add a swamp zipline.

Zip NOLA stakes its claim to the title of the region's first and only swamp zipline. The new adventure park lets brave souls fly above the flooded cypress tupelo swamp and all its inhabitants. The Maurepas Swamp in LaPlace is home to some of the South's most interesting critters, including alligators, turtles, nutria, and snakes. Intrepid zipliners won't need to worry about gators, though, since they'll be 60 feet up soaring through the treetops.

The new experience features two suspension bridges, a spiral tree staircase, a viewing deck, two critter enclosures for close encounters with baby gators, turtles, and fish, and the star feature: over 20,000 linear feet of advanced zipline technology. Naturally that includes state-of-the-art safety features to ensure that no one ends up taking a dip in the Maurepas Swamp. There are also guides to explain all the features and safety protocols.

If you're visiting New Orleans, Zip NOLA can arrange shuttle service to pick you up at your hotel and bring you out to the swamp. Even if you have gone on a swamp tour or taken your friend's dad's boat out to tool around in the waters, you have probably never seen the swamp from a zipline before.