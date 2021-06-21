Second Lines Officially Return to New Orleans
The beloved tradition is back following an extended, pandemic-related pause.
The good times are returning to New Orleans!
Thousands of revelers participated in the first city-permitted second line since before the COVID-19 pandemic Sunday afternoon, WDSU reports.
More than a month after Mayor LaToya Cantrell lifted restrictions on dancing and parades, New Orleanians cheered as the Perfect Gentleman Social Aid and Pleasure Club led the crowd from Lasalle Street to Jackson Avenue in the triumphant return of its annual Father's Day second line.
The second line tradition was brought to New Orleans by enslaved Africans and has been an important part of life and death in the Big Easy since the 19th century. In fact, approximately 800 second lines take place there each year.
"During the pandemic, we lost a lot of our culture-whether people want to admit it or not," second-liner Alexis Lee told WDSU. "This is definitely part of our culture that a lot of people needed to see and needed to have."
On this joyous yet solemn occasion, Perfect Gentleman Social Aid and Pleasure Club members said they especially wanted to honor dads who died of COVID.
"A lot of members, they made it back, but some passed on," club member Travis Lyons told WDSU. "We're going to celebrate their legacy."
We don't know about you, but we're thrilled to have Second Line Sundays back!