The Big Easy isn’t out of the woods yet.

New Orleans Habitat for Humanity Seeking Volunteers to Help with Ongoing Hurricane Ida Recovery

It's been more than a month since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, and homeowners in Southern parts of the state are still struggling to recover.

New Orleans Habitat for Humanity is asking for volunteers to help with the monumental task of gutting, repairing, and rebuilding the houses impacted by the Category 4 storm, reports WGNO.

The non-profit is currently looking for volunteers to assist wherever help is needed—no construction experience necessary—throughout the New Orleans-area parishes.

All volunteers must be 18 years or older (16 years if accompanied by a parent or other adult) and will be required to show proof of full vaccination. Face masks are also required.

New Orleans Hurricane Ida Credit: Bloomberg/Getty Images

"Since New Orleans Habitat serves a five-parish area, we cannot guarantee disaster relief project sites will be in the New Orleans metro area," the volunteer sign-up page explains. "Since most homes that received damage are in areas closer to waterways, some project sites may be in outlying parishes New Orleans Habitat serves."