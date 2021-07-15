The National World War II Museum Is NOLA's #1 Attraction, According to TripAdvisor

Located on Magazine Street in New Orleans, The National World War II Museum has become a must-visit destination for travelers. TripAdvisor has named it New Orleans' top-rated tourist attraction, and it's also regularly in the list of top 10 destinations nationwide. The museum, which opened in 2000, was first known as The National D-Day Museum and focused on amphibious operations at Normandy. Its focus has expanded, and it now includes additional features, including films, immersive experiences, and rotating exhibits.

The museum is home to several pavilions with exhibits and galleries dedicated to exploring many aspects of the war. Its collection also has nearly 250,000 artifacts as well as a collection of wartime memoirs and personal accounts from veterans. Permanent galleries explore the Home Front and D-Day, and there is also a large collection of aircraft with observation decks allowing closer inspection of bombers and planes. The atrium of the Louisiana Memorial Pavilion is a favorite stop in the museum, and there visitors can see aircraft including a Douglas C-47 Skytrain and a Supermarine Spitfire. There is also a reproduction of the Higgins boat—the LCVP (Landing Craft Vehicle Personnel)—that transported Allied soldiers to Normandy on D-Day.

National World War II Museum Credit: Education Images/Getty Images

According to the museum, it "features immersive exhibits, multimedia experiences, and an expansive collection of artifacts and first-person oral histories, taking visitors inside the story of the war that changed the world. Beyond the galleries, the Museum's online collections, virtual field trips, webinars, educational travel programs, and renowned International Conference on World War II offer patrons new ways to connect to history and honor the generation that sacrificed so much to secure our freedom."

Visit nationalww2museum.org to pre-purchase tickets and plan your visit. There, you can find ticket pricing, hours, a museum campus guide, and accessibility information.

