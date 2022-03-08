The Best Things To Do in Metairie, Louisiana
Headed to Louisiana? Don't miss Metairie, a small town located on Lake Pontchartrain's south shore near New Orleans. Surrounded by water—the lake to the north and the Mississippi River to the south—and papered with parks, entertainment venues, and historic businesses and eateries (where you can catch a king cake or two!), this is one Louisiana spot that you'll be glad you visited.
See the Sights
Set out on a drive along the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway between Metairie and Mandeville to take in the views over the water. Look to the left and look to the right—you're traveling over the world's longest bridge over a body of water, so recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records in 1969. In Metairie, spend an afternoon in one of the town's parks, including Lafreniere Park and La Salle Park, where you can find ponds, gardens, and green space for picnics and playtime.
Take in a Show
There are plenty of places to find entertainment in the Metairie area, including the Jefferson Performing Arts Center, where the calendar includes events such as concerts and musicals. Hop aboard one of the riverboat cruises that launch along the Mississippi, and you may also be treated to live music from local jazz bands onboard. For sports-centric entertainment, head over to the stadium formerly known as Zephyr Field and Shrine on Airline, and now called Gold Mine on Airline. The 10,000-seat venue is currently home to the rugby team the New Orleans Gold.
Enjoy Good Food
Arrive hungry in Metairie and start exploring the local eats. Sal's Sno-Balls is one of the area's favorite stands for icy treats. It's been open since 1960, and no warm-weather visit to Metairie is complete without an order of something frozen and sweet from Sal's. Nearby, Gambino's Bakery has been a mainstay since 1949. It's a go-to spot for king cakes, and for decades it has been baking up desserts to help locals celebrate all of life's festive moments.
Find more information about Metairie and start planning your visit at welcometo.metairie.com.
What's your favorite small town in Louisiana? Have you ever visited Metairie or the surrounding area?