Louisiana Soldier Surprises Sons in Time for Christmas
The sweetest home for the holidays story yet!
There's no place like home for the holidays. One Louisiana military family is experiencing the true meaning of those words thanks to an early return for U.S. soldier Kelvin Green, who surprised his sons at school last week just in time to spend the winter holidays together.
Devin and Jakhari Green weren't expecting to see their father again until February of 2022. So, when he showed up at Start Elementary School on Dec. 15, they were in for the greatest Christmas surprise of all time.
Kelvin has been deployed in Kuwait since March 2021, and has only seen his family through Zoom and FaceTime calls. Devin, who turned 14 just two days after his father's return, said he was left speechless by the surprise.
"I didn't know what to say," he told Fox 14's Chelsea Monae Williams. "Only thing I could do was bust out in tears, and that's it really."
Mom Kanisha Daniels-Green worked with the boys' school to pull off the surprise. She said the K through 8 school has been instrumental in supporting her family during Kelvin's deployment.
"They helped us out tremendously," she told Fox 14. "By keeping the boys motivated. Keeping them encouraged. They kept them in touch with their dad, sending care packages, planning, making sure that he was a part of everything that we had going on."
Now that he's home, Kelvin said he's looking forward to spending time with his boys doing all their favorite things: cooking, watching movies, and having guy's nights.
Merry Christmas to the Greens!