Louisiana Float to Grace Rose Parade for First Time
The “Feed Your Soul” float will make its debut on New Year’s Day.
After Louisiana's record-breaking 60-foot alligator float made its sparkling debut at this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, the Bayou State is ready for the national stage once again. On New Year's Day, Louisiana will make its premiere in the 133th Rose Parade with the "Feed Your Soul" float. Louisiana will be the only state with a float in the legendary Pasadena, California parade.
The float's design depicts the rich culture and revelry of the state that's home the country's biggest parade season. The float showcases moss-draped cypress trees and a Cajun fisherman in a pirogue, plus sculptured magnolias, pelicans, crawfish, crabs, bowls of gumbo, and beignets. New Orleans' iconic French Quarter will also be represented with a wrought-iron balcony and several old-fashioned lampposts set around a giant "Louisiana" marquee. In a nod to the parade, the float will also be adorned with 34,000 roses.
"The float is beautifully designed to remind viewers and potential visitors of our rich heritage, sensational cuisine, and rock-your-socks-off music," Lt. Governer Billy Nungesser said in a release. "We want to feed everyone's soul with a little Louisiana on New Year's Day."
American Idol winner and Louisiana music ambassador Laine Hardy and the Hot 8 Brass Band will perform mid-parade on a stage in front of the Louisiana tourism motto "Feed Your Soul".
The float will also give Louisiana a chance to spotlight one of its best features: its people. To underscore the parade's Dream. Believe. Achieve. theme, the state of Louisiana has invited several Louisiana citizens who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities to ride on the float.
"By adding just a few of the many heroes of the storm and pandemic to our float, we are honoring all of the teachers, first responders, utility workers, healthcare professionals, and volunteers who give so unselfishly to help others," he said. "If I could showcase each and every one of them, I would."
WATCH: 60-Foot Louisiana Alligator Float to Join Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
The Rose Parade will broadcast on New Year's Day beginning at 8 a.m. PST on several networks, including ABC, Hallmark channel, KLTA, NBC, and RFD TV.