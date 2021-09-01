Good Samaritans Rescue Dozens of Cows from Hurricane Ida Floodwaters

“We’re trying to get the cattle out of the water and just give them a fair chance. They deserve it. They’ve been through a lot.”

In the aftermath of past hurricanes, Derek Billiot has volunteered his time and his airboat to rescue people from floodwaters. But in the wake of Hurricane Ida, the Plaquemines Parish man and his friends are on a different kind of mission: they're rescuing cows.

Hurricane Ida Makes Landfall In Louisiana Leaving Devastation In Its Wake Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Billiot recently spoke with WGNO's Kenny Lopez about his work to save dozens of cattle in need.

"We're actually rescuing the cattle. So, we got about 300 head of cattle that [were] out here that we couldn't get out from the back pastures in time before the storm came in, being that it was a quick developing storm," Billiot told the local news station.

Right now, they're working to locate cows stuck in high water and debris and move them to higher ground. Trucks will then come in to transport the lucky bovines to safety, he explained.

On Monday, Billiot and his crew of good Samaritans rescued approximately 80 cows.