Louisiana Restaurant Owner Treats Neighbors to Free Seafood After Hurricane Ida Devastates Community

It was Keith Adams’ way of thanking them for their help digging out after the storm.

Even as workers removed trees that had fallen on his home, Keith Adams was feeding his neighbors.

Adams, who lives in Mandeville, Louisiana, is the owner of Seafood 2 Geaux, a popular local seafood restaurant. In the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Monday, Adams set up boiling pots in the cul-de-sac where he lives and treated his neighbors to free gumbo, seafood au gratin, and more.

"My restaurant, obviously with the storm, is closed, and I was going to lose everything in the freezer," Adams told WGNO News. "So, I decided to give back to the community."

Like millions of other people in Louisiana, Adams and his neighbors have had no electricity since Hurricane Ida made landfall at a devastating Category 4 storm on Sunday. According to WGNO, they're also dealing with numerous fallen trees.

Adams said cooking for his community was his way of thanking them for their help and support.