Commander's Palace Hosting Virtual Wine & Cheese Fundraiser for Hurricane Ida Recovery

Commander's Palace is throwing a virtual wine and cheese party and celebrating "what should have been Jazz Fest" in support of the Louisiana communities recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Hosted by James Beard Award nominated "Wine Guy" Dan Davis, tickets (which start at $49 for New Orleans locals) include uniquely curated wines, cheeses, and bites from Chef Meg Bickford and the Commander's Palace kitchen team. Attendees will participate in a guided tasting alongside a fantastic lineup of Jazz Fest artists, headlined by award-winning New Orleans singer-songwriter Anders Osborne.

"The last weekend in April and the first weekend in May is always JazzFest. Except last year. And this year. So JazzFest 2021 was rescheduled for October—and then CANCELLED. AGAIN. So, we're gonna have a JazzFest party anyway!" the event description reads. "Join us for some of our favorite JazzFest memories and get a big taste of New Orleans, no matter where you are."

"The farmers, fishers, and vendors that partner with Crescent City Farmers Market experienced almost $1.5 million in damages collectively as a result of Hurricane Ida," Cordelia Heaney, executive director of Crescent City Farmers Market, said in a news release. "The support from the Commander's Palace fundraiser will go directly to benefit the people who produce the food we love and are critical to the unique food culture of Southeast Louisiana."

The 90-minute "It Shoulda Been Jazz Fest: Part Deux" tasting will stream live from Flamingo House NOLA on Wednesday, October 13. Funny hats, costumes, and pets are "always encouraged."

Don't live in the area but still want to enjoy the Commander's Palace culinary experience? You can purchase national ticket packages here.