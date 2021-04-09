Louisiana Pelican Relocated to Georgia After Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Makes Its Way Back to the Bayou State
Eleven years and 700 miles later, the pelican is back home.
After more than a decade, a brown pelican transported from Louisiana to Georgia following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill has made its way back to the Bayou State.
The pelican was tagged "Red 33Z" when it was rescued, covered in oil at the Empire Jetties in Barataria Bay on June 14, 2010. It was taken to a rehabilitation facility in Louisiana, then to a U.S. Coast Guard station in Brunswick, Georgia, where it was released with a clean bill of health on July 1, 2010.
Eleven years and 700 miles later, it was recently spotted on a rock jetty on Queen Bess Island, back home in Barataria Bay.
"It's truly impressive that it made its way back from Georgia,'' Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologist Casey Wright, who spotted and photographed the pelican last month, said in a statement.
The red 33Z tag remains on the pelican's right leg. It's unknown exactly when the bird came back to Louisiana.
According to LDWF, the pelican was one of 582 successfully rehabbed in the aftermath of the BP oil spill. Thousands of rescued birds were released outside the impacted area, to keep them from getting into the oil again. Other pelicans released in other areas have reportedly been spotted back in Louisiana.
"Brown pelicans, like most seabirds, are thought to be hard-wired, genetically, to return to their birth colony to breed, despite moving long distances during the non-breeding season," LDWF non-game ornithologist Robert Dobbs said in a statement. "That may be an overly simplistic generalization, but re-sighting data of banded pelicans often support that pattern.''
Queen Bess Island, which was heavily impacted by the oil spill, is now a LDWF refuge. A key water bird nesting colony, it currently has about 36 protected acres.
Welcome home, Mr. Pelican!