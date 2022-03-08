7 Things to Do in LaGrange, Georgia

LaGrange is a progressive small town that offers all the amenities of a big city. Located only an hour south of Atlanta, LaGrange is home to a number of musical entertainment venues, upcoming craft breweries, one of the largest collections of Middle Eastern artifacts, and world-renowned gardens. The population of about 30,000 works closely with the city government and the Callaway Foundation to constantly revitalize open spaces, add trails and parks, provide affordable housing, and support small businesses.

The new visitor center located off the main Lafayette Square offers a glimpse of what to expect in LaGrange. The building boasts modern architecture with a Southern charm, a living-room style interior, and welcoming staff to orient you to the local artists and entrepreneurs who are proud to live in LaGrange.

Shop Around Downtown

The quaint historic downtown has a dozen or so local boutiques and antique stores where you can shop for unique clothing, artifacts, vintage pieces, and furniture. You can easily spend a couple of hours exploring the two floors of Marketplace, where new stock hits the shelves every day. Family-owned Solomon's Department Store has been an iconic landmark since 1932, selling popular adventure brands. For higher-end women's fashion, head over to Elliebelles Boutiques. And for home décor and holiday accessors, Plum Southern is a local favorite.

Loop Around The Thread

LaGrange's newest attraction is a 29-mile environmentally sensitive, non-motorized, multipurpose trail designed for walking, running, and biking along downtown's squares, historic cemeteries, recreation parks, and picturesque neighborhoods. Along the way, you can watch live music or (in winter) skate at the ice rink at Sweetland Amphitheater, and skateboard at Southbend Park. The Thread is an ongoing project, with new sections being added every year.

Learn About Biblical History

The Biblical History Center is one of the few places outside Israel where you can see over 250 genuine artifacts from the ancient Middle East. On loan from the Israeli Antiquity Authority, the exhibits include pottery, ceramics, and tools, as well as a life-size recreation of a biblical village. Walk in the Archeological Replica Garden and you will feel like you are wandering through excavations in Israel, Malta, or Jordan. The center also offers a four-course Biblical meal and a shepherd's bread-making experience.

Visit a 130-Year Old Garden

The 13,000 square-foot home of the Callaway family is surrounded by one of the best-preserved 19th-century gardens in the Southeast. Soak in the beauty of manicured terraces, rose bowers, dwarf boxwood parterres, and wooded pathways, but come back every season for different foliage. You can take a tour of the Hills and Dales Estate house and its gardens to learn about the family's legacy of stewardship and horticulture while enjoying the pristine surroundings.

Eat and Drink Local

LaGrange has a few dining outlets, and each of them are truly unique to the area. Owned and operated by local residents, the breweries, wineries, cafes, and restaurants focus on serving high-quality fare with friendly Southern hospitality.

When lunchtime rolls around, Charlie Joseph's draws a crowd for its world-famous hot dogs. Family-owned since 1920, the nostalgic diner with its Coca-Cola memorabilia makes you feel like you have stepped back in time. The downtown-based restaurant Mare Sol serves New American cuisine with ingredients sourced by local farmers, and across the street Venucci's makes Italian soups, pasta, and desserts from scratch.

Beacon Brewing Company aims to revive a once-lively mill village area with its small-batch Belgian- and Bavarian- style brewery and Asian-Southern bar bites. Located at what once was the Westbrook Service & Tire Co. is Wild Leap, a craft brewery with a pet-friendly courtyard, live music, and themed festivals.

Nestled on a 10-acre farm surrounded by 200-year-old pecan trees is Nutwood Winery. The relaxing manor-style tasting room and sprawling patio are great places to gather with friends or host a private celebration.

Swim and Slide

The family-friendly Great Wolf Lodge resort houses a hotel with outdoor adventure-themed suites (think in-suite log cabins and caves), a conference center, and a 93,000-square-foot indoor water park with pools and slides. There's also ropes courses, mini-golf, bowling, a MagiQuest adventure, a climbing wall, a gaming arcade, and a Build-A-Bear workshop onsite to entertain young travelers around the clock.

Glamp at the Lake