Take to the Skies with the South's Kite Festivals
There's nothing quite like flying a kite. Whether you're new to it or have lots of practice with high-flying stunts and sending all the different kinds—sleds, boxes, deltas, compounds, and parafoils—gliding up, up into the air, you're invited to the South's kite festivals for music and merriment. Learn more about the outdoor festivals in your area so that you're ready when windy, blue-sky days arrive. Read on for ten of the South's favorite kite festivals, then grab your own and take to the skies.
Atlanta World Kite Festival and Expo
Atlanta, Georgia
This Atlanta festival has been happening for a decade. Taking place in Piedmont Park in October, it's an opportunity to fly kites with friends and family. You can find a how-to on making your own paper kites on the festival website.
ABC Kite Fest
Austin, Texas
Austin's ABC Kite Fest, which happens in April in the city's Zilker Park, is celebrating its 93rd anniversary this year. Bring the whole family—there's a community kite contest, kids club, and pet zone too.
Kite Fest Louisiane
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
This annual festival takes place in late April and brings together professionals and amateur kite fliers for windy-day fun. Everyone meets up in Port Allen in West Baton Rouge Parish to take to the Louisiana skies.
Sculptures in the Sky
Chattanooga, Tennessee
April brings kites to Chattanooga for the annual Sculptures in the Sky festival. Bring your own, make one, or purchase kites at the festival. The entertainment (complete with food trucks!) is presented by River City Kites.
Kite Festival
Franklin, Tennessee
Franklin's Kite Festival takes place in March and welcomes springtime with a fun family event that includes live music, food trucks, and wow-inducing stunt flying.
Lexington Kite Fest
Lexington, Kentucky
This springtime event happens in April and is fun for the whole family. It's the perfect event for picnicking, kite flying, and joining the party outdoors—kids will love the bounce houses and games.
Rogallo Kite Festival
Nags Head, North Carolina
This year marks the 40th annual Rogallo Kite Festival, which sees crowds flying kites on the coast at Jockey's Ridge State Park in June on the Outer Banks in Nags Head. Join in free lessons to learn how to fly stunt kites, or take in the displays among the sun and sand.
SPI Kite Fest
South Padre Island, Texas
This February event includes outdoor festivities and kite displays as well as indoor kite performances with high-flying stunts to wow the whole family.
Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival
Spartanburg, South Carolina
Head to Spartanburg in October to join the festivities during the Spartanburg Soaring! International Kite Festival, which features not only kite flying but also a market, food trucks, and live music.
Blossom Kite Festival
Washington, D.C.
The Blossom Kite Festival (previously known as the Smithsonian Kite Festival) happens in conjunction with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which is held in early spring each year. It's an invitation to fly kites and enjoy the trees in bloom among D.C.'s monuments.
