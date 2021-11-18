Small Town Nicknamed "Kindness Capital of Kentucky" Slated for Revitalization in New HGTV Series

La Grange, Kentucky, is one of six small towns slated to get the Ben and Erin Napier treatment!

La Grange, Kentucky, an Oldham County town known as the "Kindness Capital of Kentucky," is one of six small communities selected for a revitalization in HGTV's new show, Home Town Kickstart.

"Thousands of towns across America submitted applications and we are honored and proud that La Grange, the Kindness Capital of Kentucky, was selected," The La Grange, Kentucky, Main Street organization announced on Facebook this week.

Home Town Kickstart is a new renovation series that follows popular HGTV hosts as they breathe new life into communities in need of rejuvenation.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Ty Pennington, Jasmine Roth, and Alison Victoria are among the experts who, with support from Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier, will lead three projects in each town. An HGTV dream team will refresh the home of a local hero, give a small business a beautiful upgrade, and reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents' quality of life and engender community pride.

"We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel," Erin said in a news release. "Ben and I can't wait to share all we've learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals."

Southern Living readers know that the Napiers are more than familiar with small-town revitalizations.

"Erin and I have renovated more than 80 homes in Laurel for Home Town and we've seen how these improvements change a community for the better," Ben said in a news release. "Now, with help from HGTV, we're going to continue what we started and help more small towns across the country."

The town of La Grange, located just outside of Louisville, is home to roughly 8,000 people. It was named the "Kindness Capital of Kentucky" in 2019 after two young residents, sisters Raegan and Rylyn Richins, launched a nationwide "Be Kind" sign campaign.

WATCH: Ben and Erin Napier Returning to Wetumpka for "Where Are They Now?" Special

The five other communities to be featured in Home Town Kickstart include Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana.

