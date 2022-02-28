Explore an Abandoned Mine on a Clear Stand Up Paddle Board in Kentucky
If you thought that paddling a clear kayak through a flooded limestone mine illuminated by the glow of underwater LED lights was wild, wait until you hear about the latest adventure from SUP Kentucky.
Located about an hour from Lexington in Red River Gorge, SUP Kentucky offers a variety of outdoor excursions, but their most popular is easily the "Red River Gorge Underground Mine Glow," which takes customers on a one-hour journey through an abandoned, 100-year-old mine complete with an underground waterfall.
Last year we told you how the Eco Tour company added Crystal Clear Bottom Kayaks to the excursion, allowing participants to see everything happening (and swimming!) in the water. Well, they've upped the ante once more, offering clear, light-up paddle boards for a glowing experience that lets you what's happening below.
"Keep an eye out for rainbow trout who often follow the tour," the company's website advises. "If you're lucky, you'll see a Kentucky brown bat taking a rest on the limestone walls."
This one-of-a-kind experience costs $75 per adult and $25 per child (ages 3-12) and is limited to groups of eight. Traditional and clear paddle boards as well as single and double kayaks are available. And the best part? SUP Kentucky promises to take cool photos of you and your group while you experience the tour.
"So far, our guests have been blown away by the experience," SUP Kentucky owner Heather Warman tells Southern Living. "It's like walking on water."
Visit SUPKentucky.com for tickets and more information.