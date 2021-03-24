We’re adding this one to our bucket lists!

You Can Paddle Through an Abandoned Mine in a Clear Kayak in Kentucky

If paddling through a flooded limestone mine illuminated by the glow of underwater LED lights sounds like a dream come true, set your course to Red River Gorge, Kentucky, for the ultimate kayaking adventure.

Located one hour from Lexington, Eco Tour company SUP Kentucky offers a variety of outdoor excursions, but their most popular is easily the "Red River Gorge Underground Cavern Glow," which takes customers on a one-hour journey through an abandoned, 100-year-old mine complete with an underground waterfall.

Choose between Stand Up Paddleboards or upgrade to SUP Kentucky's new Crystal Clear Bottom Kayaks so you can see everything happening (and swimming!) beneath you.

"Keep an eye out for rainbow trout who often follow the tour," the company's website advises. "If you're lucky, you'll see a Kentucky brown bat taking a rest on the limestone walls."

This one-of-a-kind experience costs $75 per adult and $25 per child (ages 3-12) and is limited to groups of eight. Single and double kayaks are available and SUP Kentucky promises to take cool photos of you and your group while you experience the tour.