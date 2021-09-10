Publix is Coming to Kentucky!

The cult-favorite grocery store will set up its first Kentucky outpost in Louisville.

Publix is expanding into the Bluegrass State!

That's right y'all… this week, the beloved Florida-based grocery store and Pub Sub purveyor announced it has signed a lease for its first store in Kentucky.

The 55,702-square-foot Publix supermarket at the Terra Crossing shopping center in Louisville will also feature an adjacent Publix Liquors—the first located outside the state of Florida—that will offer beer, wine, and spirits.

"Moving into Kentucky is a natural progression for our company, and we are excited to serve and be a part of this vibrant community," Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement.

The opening date has yet to be determined and will reportedly "depend on several factors, including permitting and completion of the store's construction." Barring any unforeseen hiccups, the store will open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S., has a fanatical following throughout the Southeast. It currently operates 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. Kentucky will mark the grocery empire's eighth state of operation.