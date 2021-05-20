You Can Pick Your Own Lavender at This Family Farm in Kentucky
Don’t mind if we do!
If there's one thing we love more than fresh blooms, it's being able to pick them ourselves.
At Lavender in Bloom in Georgetown, Kentucky, you can do just that: pick your own bunches of intoxicating lavender.
The family-run operation located an hour outside of Louisville opened in 2018 as the first commercial lavender farm in Kentucky. Today, Lavender in Bloom boasts 2,000 plants in 11 varieties with shades of purple, pink, and even white.
Visitors to the charming U-Pick farm are invited to walk through the purple sea of smells and then—the best part—take a piece of it home with them.
According to the farm's website, the flowers are expected to be in bloom by June 1st, but, as they put it, "Mother Nature sometimes has her own agenda." Keep an eye on the farm's Facebook page for updates on ticket availability.
WATCH: 5 Types of Lavender That Thrive in the South
Lavender in Bloom is also planning to host workshops for bath bomb-making, wreath and wand-making, painting on the farm, and more throughout the month of June. Their popular Bath Salt Bar will also be back this year.
Sign us up for all of it, please!
For more information, visit LavenderinBloom.farm.
Happy picking!