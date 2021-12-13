Tennessee Man Travels to Kentucky, Teams Up with Local Food Truck to Feed Tornado Survivors
"God had a purpose for this food truck. And we're using it …”
Communities across the South and Midwest are slowly picking up the pieces after surviving a devastating weather system that demolished entire towns on Friday night.
One of the cities hit hardest by the cluster of tornadoes was Mayfield, Kentucky. The Western Kentucky town of around 10,000 reported some of the worst damage of anywhere in the country.
As the town faces unimaginable loss and an incredibly long road of cleanup and rebuilding ahead, one Southerner is donating his talents and his time to provide the most basic of needs. Jimmy Finch drove an hour and 45 minutes from Clarksville, Tennessee, to contribute to relief efforts the best way he knows how.
"I just came down here trying to feed the people," Finch told local new station WLWT. "Everybody's talking about they're sending up prayers and, you know, their well wishes and everything. You know, folks can't eat no prayer. You gotta put something in their stomach. Give them something to hold on to."
He brought his smoker along for the ride, and has been busy grilling up burgers, hotdogs, and chicken to provide hundreds of hot meals to residents cleaning up in the cold. The meals are free, and all donations collected go toward buying more food to keep the operation running.
The owners of local food truck Upper Level have partnered with Finch to distribute the food. Rhonda Moss-Levelle, who grew up in Mayfield and now lives in nearby Paducah, said everything around her family's food truck was destroyed by the tornadoes, but miraculously the truck was unharmed.
"God had a purpose for this food truck," she told WLT. "And we're using it as you see today."