Drive Through a Louisville Cave Lit up With 4 Million Lights for the Holidays
Enjoy this one-of-a-kind holiday experience from the comfort of your car.
Set your course for Louisville, Kentucky, to experience the world's only underground holiday light show.
Louisville Mega Cavern's annual "Lights Under Louisville" is back and better than ever, with more than 40 themed displays, 10 mapping projections, approximately 900 lit characters, exciting new themes, and over 4 million points of light.
Drive your own car in this merry, 25-minute journey through a Christmas-ified stretch of the limestone cavern's underground passageways or choose to take the open-air "Christmas Express" tram. Either way, an unforgettable experience is guaranteed.
"We are so excited to welcome visitors back to Lights Under Louisville, once again! Friends and families can join us for another safe, COVID-friendly holiday experience where they will see new, immersive surprises!" Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern Executive Vice President, said in a statement. "To create a one-of-a-kind holiday tradition, we have added more twinkling lights, new themed areas, lasers, light curtains, and more surprises that you will have to see to believe. Built over eight weeks, this will be the largest Lights Under Louisville experience ever."
Lights Under Louisville begins on Friday, November 12, 2021, and runs through Saturday, January 2, 2022. Tickets, which start at $32.99, will be scanned through your car window to create a contactless experience.
For tickets and more information visit LightsUnderLouisville.com.