Kentucky Nurse Wins $200,000 from Scratch-Off Ticket Same Day She Retires

One Kentucky nurse is celebrating her retirement in style after winning $200,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket on her last day of work.

The woman—who lives in Dana, Kentucky, and wishes to remain anonymous—worked as a nurse for 36 years and served on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the day of her retirement, she drove to a Double Kwik convenience store in Prestonburg, Kentucky and purchased a $10 Tree-Mendous Winnings scratch-off ticket. While scratching off the ticket, she realized she matched No. 20 on the card's final row. Once she scratched off the prize amount, she was shocked at what she saw.

"It was unbelievable," she said in a statement to local station WDRB. "I had just retired that day. I saw this as a sign it was meant to be for me to quit working." She cashed in her ticket at lottery headquarters last week for a cool $142,000 after taxes.