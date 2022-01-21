Kentucky Shelter Shares Heartbreaking Photo of Dog "Stood Up" By Potential Adopters
If this photo of a sad, forgotten shelter pup doesn't pull at your heartstrings, we don't know what will.
Kentucky Humane Society recently shared a heart-wrenching photo of a longtime resident named Hendrix pouting after he was "stood up" by potential adopters.
Warning: extreme moping ahead.
"Well, Hendrix is sad. He was supposed to meet a potential family today and he got all excited and dressed up... and they never showed," the Louisville-based shelter captioned the snap of a downtrodden Hendrix. "All of us at the Kentucky Humane Society love Hendrix so much and we just want him to have a great life with someone who will care about him as much as we do."
Hendrix, Kentucky Humane Society's longest resident, has been in the shelter since April 2021—through no fault of his own. They describe the four-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei/Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix as a "big snorting goofball," that loves to give kisses and take naps. He is reportedly housebroken, and "highly trainable."
According to the now-viral Facebook post, Hendrix's "dream home" would be one where he can be the only animal, as "cats are too tempting for him."
"Watching him wait excitedly for a family to come, only to be stood up, is devastating," the post continues. "We can't stand seeing our sweet boy sad."
For more information on Hendrix and Kentucky Humane Society's other adoptable pets, visit kyhumane.org.