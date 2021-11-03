Kentucky's New Bike Route is So Long It Spans 10 Counties

U.S. Bicycle Route 21, also known as the Daniel Boone Bike Route, extends for 265 miles.

Southern cyclists have a new route to ride thanks to Kentucky's recent completion of an impressive 10-county bicycle trail. Following a four-month roadside signage project, U.S. Bicycle Route 21 is officially open and ready to welcome its first riders.

The 265-mile route begins at the Cumberland Gap in Middlesboro, Kentucky, and ends on the south side of the Ohio River in Maysville, Kentucky. Along the way, it takes cyclists through the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in 10 counties: Bell, Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle, Madison, Clark, Bourbon, Nicholas, Robertson and Mason.

The new route follows much of the original Boone Trace, a historic trail established by pioneer and legendary frontiersman Daniel Boone in 1775. Boone Trace was the first road located west of the Appalachian Mountains. For touring cyclists, the Daniel Boone Bike Route gives the opportunity to not only stay active and see some gorgeous scenery, but also to experience an important part of our nation's history.

The route, which includes 350 new signs marking its path, was designed and implemented through a partnership between The Adventure Cycling Association and Friends of Boone Trace, Inc. It is just one portion of a larger national bike route that will eventually connect Cleveland, Ohio and Atlanta, Georgia.