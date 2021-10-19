Kentucky Designer Isabel Ladd's Thanksgiving Tradition Is Totally Unique

For Isabel Ladd, it's impossible to have too much of a good thing. "I have always loved creating spaces that are larger-than-life, and that's really what my interiors are about—celebrating pattern and color and surprises along the way," says the designer (@isabel_ladd_interiors), who is based in her hometown of Lexington, Kentucky. Her bolder-is-better approach has yielded a colorful portfolio of spaces, including a graphic, retro room at 21c Museum Hotel Lexington that was inspired by the Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit. Here, Isabel shares her affinity for over-the-top accessories, the entertaining rule she lives by, and her family's wild card approach to their Thanksgiving meal.

Where I Find Inspiration

"I was born in Brazil and moved to Kentucky when I was 3 years old. I've been Americanized in so many ways and was embarrassed by my heritage when I was younger. In middle school, you just want to fit in with the people around you. But I went to Brazil often, and as I got older, something clicked: I wanted to express more of my culture. From what people wear to the interiors and the music, everything there is so vibrant and loud. I'm inspired by the Brazilian way of life, which says, 'More is more.' "

My Approach to Style

"I love clothes so much. Coco Chanel famously said, 'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.' I look in the mirror and put one thing on. It's all about layers and keeping the eye traveling."

Interior Designer, Isabel Ladd Credit: Leslee Mitchell; Hair, Makeup, and Wardrobe Styling: Cynthia Laws/Zenobia

The Secret to an All-Fun, No-Fuss Gathering

"I entertain a lot. When the party starts, the kitchen is clean, everything is cooked, and the food is plated. I want guests to come in and get a cocktail with a pretty napkin. That way, we're already in party mode as opposed to saying, 'Okay, this needs to be put in the dishwasher,' or 'Can you plate the food?' I like the idea that once it starts, there's nothing left to be done. I also need for everything to look nice: I swear there's not even a bottle opener or a corkscrew in my house that's not beautiful."

Why I Appreciate Lexington

"I can't imagine having a business anywhere else. I feel like I know everybody here. I can walk down the street or go out to dinner and run into so many people I know—not in a popularity contest kind of way ('Hi, I know your name') but in an engaging way ('Oh, I saw your sister last week. How's she doing?'). There's this tightness to Lexington while it still feels big."

Our Unique Thanksgiving

"I don't like turkey or casseroles, so why would we eat them? For our version of the meal, we all pick our favorite dishes. Mine is lamb with mint jelly; one kid's is sushi; the other's is green tea ice cream; and my mom's is lox, so that's what we have."

An Intentional Celebration

"This holiday is our time to think about gratitude. We try to be really mindful of where our food comes from and all the people who helped get it on the table—the farmers, truck drivers, grocery store workers, everybody."

Personal Mantra