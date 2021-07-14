This Chair Doubles as a Cornhole Board to Satisfy Every Kind of Beachgoer
There are two types of beachgoers: the ones whose only mission is to relax and the ones who cannot—and will not—sit still.
The SAC-IT-UP Cornhole Beach Chair by Kamp-Rite satisfies both types at once, so you can avoid the awkward discussion of paring down the packing list. The "first and only chair of its kind," this multi-use beach chair transforms from a cushy lounger into a ready-to-go cornhole game in seconds. BUY IT: $89.99; wayfair.com
This brilliant contraption converts to a cornhole game board for entertainment at the beach, concert, or in your own back yard. Ready to play? Simply recline the chair back to its lowest position, grab the six included cornhole bags, and let the games begin!
The chair's large back pouch also provides storage for personal items, while the backpack straps allow easy, comfortable "hands free" transport.
Now, we know what you're thinking, team relaxation, but you don't have to sacrifice comfort for fun. The SAC-IT-UP Cornhole Beach Chair is super comfortable thanks to eight-position reclining capability, a foam neck pillow, and a "bar-less" support system.
Wayfair shoppers love this game-changing beach chair. "My young adult children had a blast," one reviewer wrote. "Had a lot of people looking and asking about them!!!"
"Love it!" another exclaimed. "It's not too heavy and easy to carry."
It's game time, y'all!