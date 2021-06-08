How to Drive Safely During a Flash Flood Warning
“People underestimate the force and power of water.”
Texas was awash in Flash Flood Warnings after storms dropped as many as six inches of rain over the weekend. Sadly, one woman was killed after her car was swept off a bridge by a flash flood in Garland early Sunday morning.
According to National Weather Service (NWS), almost half of all flash flood fatalities occur in vehicles. Most fatalities tend to occur in areas immediately next to a stream.
As we head into another dangerous storm season, emergency officials are reminding motorists to avoid flooded roadways at all costs and to check their route for any closures beforehand. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around, and go another way. Never go around a barricade. Water may be deeper than it appears and can hide hazards such as sharp objects, washed out road surfaces, electrical wires, chemicals, etc.
All it takes is six inches of water to cause a car to stall, one foot of rushing water to carry away most cars, and two feet of floodwaters to sweep away SUVs and pickup trucks.
"People underestimate the force and power of water," the NWS website warns.
Lt. Joseph Martinez with Dallas Fire-Rescue water rescue team told WFAA that because the ground is so saturated, flooding can happen incredibly quickly.
"So even if it looks like it's kind of low water or they think they can make it, as the rain is coming down it's going to creep up within seconds," he explained.
WATCH: Oklahoma Cowboys Join Forces to Rescue Livestock from Historic Flooding
If the worst-case scenario (the vehicle you are in becomes submerged) occurs, abandon it and move quickly and safely to higher ground.
For more information visit Weather.gov/safety/flood.