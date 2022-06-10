The 9 Best Vacations for Southern Horse Lovers 

Louisville's name is synonymous with bourbon and the Kentucky Derby. Known as "the most exciting two minutes in sports," the derby encompasses an entire month filled with events, which leaves visitors many options beyond just enjoying this short sprint. Typically occurring on the first Saturday in May—with the only two exceptions being during World War II and the pandemic—the Kentucky Derby boasts horse-centric activities coupled with folks sporting the height of fashion by wearing lovely dresses, seersucker suits, and of course, flamboyant hats.

However, if you'd like to avoid crowds and enjoy a more relaxed horse-centric vacation in Louisville, plenty of under-the-radar events are happening throughout the year. Churchill Downs, where the derby is held, hosts many other races from April through July, October, and November. One perk is that you can still have a derby-esque experience and wear your Southern best while sipping a Mint Julep and devouring a piece of famous Derby Pie.