Hidden Gems Only Southerners Know About
Summer in the South is a great time to pack your bags, hit the road, and explore the best that the region has to offer. So we're offering up our favorite secret hideaways and hidden spots to help you finish your summer travel plans. From the back roads of Florida to the mountaintops of Virginia, these hidden gems are the off-the-beaten-path places that our editors return to year after year. And we guarantee you'll love these undiscovered places just as much as we do.
Bay Bluff Park, Pensacola, FL
Take a drive down Pensacola's Scenic Highway and you'll hit an easy-to-miss parking lot and accompanying covered pavilion. Go ahead, drive in and park the car. The nondescript entrance to Bay Bluff Park might lead you to believe what lies beyond is nothing special but, trust us, the hidden beach tucked away just beyond the oaks is worth a visit. Follow the winding boardwalk down the bluff to discover perhaps one of the quietest little beaches the Florida panhandle has to offer. Here a patch railroad tracks frames the Escambia Bay shoreline creating an old-Florida nostalgia that just begs you to sit and stay awhile.
Grayson Highlands State Park, Mouth of Wilson, VA
Southwest Virginia is home to several beautiful routes along the Appalachian Trail, but Grayson Highlands State Park is my favorite place to take in the region's beauty. Visitors can enjoy views of Mount Rogers, the tallest peak in Virginia, as they hike amongst the rolling hills and the park's many wild horses. Nature enthusiasts will be delighted to find a range of habitats from grazed pastures and red spruce forests to mossy bogs.
Robert Is Here Fruit Stand, Homestead, FL
Just east of the Everglades National Park and west of Florida City sits a large barn-like structure in Homestead, Florida, with the words "Robert Is Here" screaming from the rooftop. You can't miss it. You shouldn't miss it. Stop by for the usual in season ingredients (tomatoes, mangoes, squash), and discover new and exotic fruit like jackfruit, sugar apples, and guanabana. Make a stop if you're passing through, take a worthwhile detour if you're not, and be sure to take a milkshake for the road.
St Helena Parish Chapel of Ease Ruins, Saint Helena Island, SC
When planters lived too far away to attend services at the parish church, a "chapel of ease" would sometimes be constructed closer to them. This Anglican chapel of ease near Beaufort, South Carolina, was built in the 1740s and destroyed by a forest fire in 1886. Its ruins and cemetery remain.
Unclaimed Baggage, Scottsboro, AL
Scottsboro isn't a big place. Its population hovers around 15,000, but visitors to the tiny North Alabama town routinely surpass 1 million each year, in large part thanks to Unclaimed Baggage. The massive retail store covers more than a city block and is stocked with more than 7,000 items each day—all recovered from unclaimed baggage. Find everything from designer Italian shoes and couture fashion to camera equipment and golf clubs at heavily discounted prices. You never know what kind of treasures you'll turn up!
Cashiers, North Carolina
A short drive from more-well-known Highlands, this tiny mountain town is the perfect place for a family vacation because it has something for everyone. In town, hit Cornucopia for lunch, The Ugly Dog Pub for a beer, and the Farmer's Market for fresh flowers, homemade pies, and jam. In the summer months, rent a boat on Lake Glenville for the afternoon and take an early-morning hike on Whiteside Mountain.
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, Spring Hill, FL
Located about an hour north of Tampa, Weeki Wachee is best known for its live mermaid shows, but what you may not know is that the park is also home to the Weeki Wachee River. Pictures don't compare to the breathtaking views you'll see as you kayak down the 5.5 miles of crystal-clear water surrounded by palm, cypress, and oak trees. And you may be lucky enough to find yourself floating alongside some of Florida's wildlife like manatees, turtles, and otters just to name a few. You can rent kayaks and paddleboards onsite or bring your own vessel. Reservations are required and are available through Weeki Fresh Water Adventures.
Scott's Antique Market, Atlanta, GA
A treasure hunter's dream lives in two buildings filled with antiques, art, furniture, rugs, jewelry…I could keep going. With 366,000 total square feet (plus outdoor space), you're sure to find something even if you weren't looking for it. The show is the second weekend of every month, Thursday through Sunday. You'll mix with interior designers looking for just the right piece for their projects and every day folk (like my mom and I) just looking to explore and have fun. The prices are great, and the experience is even better.
P.S. Don't miss the veggie stand outside of the North Building!
Prince's Hot Chicken, Nashville, TN
For me and my husband, no trip to Nashville (or anywhere near it) would be complete without a meal at Prince's Hot Chicken. There's some debate over where the signature style of spicy fried chicken originated, but many believe Prince's to be the first to make it (more than 100 years ago!). Ever since our first visit to the original location in North Nashville back in 2014, where we waited 2.5 hours for our fried quarters and left happy as clams, we've been hooked. Today, the restaurant serves the same write-home-about hot chicken in a bigger operation that's much more efficient but every bit as delicious.
Rip Van Winkle Gardens Jefferson Island, New Iberia, LA
This place sounds like an amusement park, but it's actually gorgeous. It began life as a hunting lodge in the 1800s, built by Joseph Jefferson, an actor who played the Rip Van Winkle character many times on stage. You can tour Jefferson's mansion, lush gardens, and rookery, and even book a room in the Cook's Cottage or Servant's Quarters.
Dauphin Island, AL
If you're looking for a posh vacation spot fit for the stars, I'll be honest: This tiny island isn't it. But from its East to West End, Dauphin Island is full of nostalgia for me. Growing up in Mobile, Alabama, I spent many summer nights with one of my lifelong best friends just off the coast on Dauphin Island, which is dotted with colorful beach houses on stilts. We'd stop for boiled peanuts on the way in, get to pick out a random trinket from Ship & Shore, and get a snow cone from Rainbow Island in between playing on the beach as often as we could (and before our incredible dance parties post-dinner). Although we were concerned with the sand, water, and food, there are plenty of cool things to do between Dauphin Island's dwindling shorelines. Whether you visit the Audubon Bird Sanctuary's acres of trails, observe all kinds of coastal creatures at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Estuarium, or visit the pre-Civil War Historic Fort Gaines ("Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!"), there's plenty to do on this under-the-radar island that only covers 1 ¾ miles at its widest point. Dauphin Island has never tried to become an over-developed money-maker, because those of us that know it love it, and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Lake Maurepas, LA
I'm convinced Lake Maurepas—affectionately referred to as "the little lake" by some Louisianans because it's situated directly to west of its big brother, Lake Pontchartrain—is the South's best-kept secret. Lined with cypress trees and swampy vegetation, it's a hidden oasis that's unmatched by any other destination. Lake Maurepas is a quiet spot for bass fishing or the perfect backdrop for an unruly summer party—it's what you want it to be. Obscure and unknown, that's what makes it so beautiful.
Coosa River Adventures, Wetumpka, AL
Did you know you could kayak over whitewater rapids in Wetumpka, Alabama? Have you ever even heard of Wetumpka? Prior to being featured on Ben and Erin Napier's Home Town Takeover spinoff series, the tiny town's biggest claim to fame was that it's home to the Big Fish movie house. Last summer, I decided to do a little exploring and found my new favorite summertime activity, kayaking the Coosa River. Local outfitter Coosa River Adventures rents sit-on-top kayaks and transports visitors via bus to a drop-in point on the Coosa River. From there, even novices can safely kayak down a 7-mile portion of the river over Class II rapids. Make sure to bring a cooler with ice-cold beverages, and maybe even a picnic lunch, to enjoy on one of the many islands you can stop at along the river.
Manteo, NC
Often called the "gateway to the Outer Banks," this picturesque town is perched on Roanoke Island's Shallow Bag Bay, with a bridge over Roanoke Sound to Bodie Island on the OBX. Think of it as a Southern cousin to Nantucket, with historic architecture, local shops and restaurants, pretty inns, and the lighthouse of your Instagram dreams.
Giant Chess Set at San Antonio Botanical Garden, San Antonio, TX
Just a short walk from the floral beauties at the SABG, I love playing a friendly game of chess with old friends—or the new ones you'll make—on this sprawling chess board. Post-game, you can relax under the shade of the trees in one of the Adirondack chairs with a cold beverage.
Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham, AL
Most Saturday mornings you can find us at Oak Mountain State Park hiking with our dog, George. We're fortunate to have this 10-thousand-acre State Park just 25 minutes from Birmingham. If you have a State Park near you, take advantage of their beautiful and tranquil hiking trails this summer.
Eudora Welty's Camellia Garden, Jackson, MS
Many Southerners are familiar with legendary Mississippi writer Eudora Welty. But not as many know that you can tour her home and the gorgeous gardens she cultivated with her mother in 1925. Pro tip: Her impressive collection of more than 30 varieties of camellias can be seen from November through March, but they're at their best in February.
Cumberland Caverns, McMinnville, TN
Spelunking is one way to escape the summer heat. McMinnville, Tennessee's Cumberland Caverns stays a cool 56 degrees year-round. Go on an afternoon-long walking tour to see the incredible rock formations and underground waterfalls. Or camp out overnight for more time exploring the caverns. What shouldn't be missed: a concert in the Volcano Room, a venue 333 feet below the surface with phenomenal acoustics.
Red Mountain Park, Birmingham, AL
Boasting 1,500 acres of green space along the Red Mountain Ridge in central Alabama, Red Mountain Park offers miles of forested trails that lead you to breathtaking overlooks and spectacular mine ruins. With a dog park, a zipline tour, and the Hugh Kaul Beanstalk Forest with rope courses, there is something for every outdoor enthusiast, regardless of age or skill-level. What sets Red Mountain apart from other parks, however, is the history and mission. Since it was created on, or literally dug out of, the site of the earliest iron ore mining communities in the area, the park also gives visitors a glimpse into the city's past. It has been well over 50 years since there was any mining activity on Red Mountain, but thanks to work by the Friends of Red Mountain Park, the park staff, and an unceasing army of community volunteers, the remnants and artifacts of a remarkable mining history can be seen and explored along the trails.
Daufuskie Island, South Carolina
Folks who have been vacationing in Hilton Head for decades are just now discovering its nearby sister island that's been hiding in plain sight all along. A 30-minute ferry ride or 10-minute water taxi will get you to Daufuskie Island, a tiny barrier island that's five miles from end to end and only two-and-a-half miles wide. What awaits is a nearly untouched paradise where giant live oaks, palmettos, and sun-drenched Spanish moss create dense forests leading out to pristine coastlines speckled with plenty of driftwood and shells, plus just a few people.
Pro tip: Be sure to rent a golf cart so you can easily navigate the dirt roads between stops like Silver Dew Winery, Daufuskie Blues indigo dyeing, and the island's tiny history museum.
McCoy's River & Swamp Tours, Moss Point, MS
Cruise the Pascagoula River Basin's old-growth swamps and tidal marshes—and don't forget your binoculars because you might see everything from gators to egrets. Book a tour with Captain Benny McCoy at 228-219-4583.
Blood Mountain, Chattahoochee National Forest, GA
Legend says that this North Georgia mountain—which boasts the highest peak on the Georgia section of the Appalachian Trail—got its name from a bloody battle long ago between the Cherokee and Creek Indians; others says the namesake comes from the red lichen that creeps around its summit. But when I was attending the University of Georgia, just about an hour and a half southeast of the popular hiking spot, we were all under the impression it was called "Blood Mountain" because of how darn stunning the sunset was from the very top. We'd plan hikes around that sunset, trying to take in the deep orangey-red skies before booking it back down before dark. Georgia folks may know this spot, but I'd consider it a hidden Southern gem worth seeing.
Cypress Creek, Florence, AL
Once the lakes, slow-moving rivers, and creeks warm up just enough, it's the start of Floating Season in Alabama, also known as summer. The Cahaba River, Smith Lake, and Little River Canyon are all prime locations to set up camp, but the best ones generally involve a short hike and/or a ride in the bed of a pick-up truck down to the banks. Thankfully, my favorite place, Cypress Creek, is just a short drive from downtown Florence, Alabama. Park your car in the lot at Wildwood Park and take a short walk with your creek shoes (I just use a pair of Chuck Taylor low tops) around the bend, and you'll be met with a carved-out cliffside towering over near-still turquoise water. I like to pick through the pebbles on the beach and find tumbled pieces of creek glass. Pro tip: Get two inner tubes (one for you and one for your cooler), bring a few slaw dogs from Bunyan's BBQ on the way, and there you have the makings of a perfect Alabama afternoon.
Nick's Original Filet House, Tuscaloosa, AL
There's nothing fancy about this steakhouse on the outskirts of Tuscaloosa. Its nickname is Nick's in the Sticks because the minuscule red-brick building is truly in the middle of nowhere. But after four years attending The University of Alabama, I found few better places to eat in T-town, and absolutely nowhere where I've made better memories. Judging by the perennial crowd of diners waiting outside its doors, many agree. The trick is to bring a group of friends and forget about being in a hurry. Order a Nicodemus (the restaurant's signature drink made with a mix of spirits, punch, and gatorade powder), then sit back and relax. Once you get a table, you'll be treated to a supremely juicy bacon-wrapped filet, plus a salad and side for an unreasonably affordable price. Be sure to request the house blue cheese-ranch dressing to douse your iceberg salad in, and if you really know what's up, to mix into your baked potato. The fried chicken gizzards are also a must.
Kiawah Island, SC
The island's gorgeous beaches (and spectacular golf courses) are no great mystery, but if you stay out on the beach past 5 o'clock or so, when the umbrellas have been ferried away and everybody else has gone home? Well, that empty stretch of sand at sundown sure feels like my little secret.
Peach Park, Clanton, AL
It may not be hidden from the highway, but if you don't know to stop at the giant peach off I-65, you sure are missing out. Smack dab in the middle of Alabama's peach country, with Birmingham to the north and Montgomery south, Peach Park isn't your average fruit stand. Pull off exit 212 and follow the beachbound travelers making a road trip pit stop with baskets in tow. Inside is a humble playground of fruit flavors. Everything from peach butter and cider to fresh produce are prime for purchase. If my family has anything to say about it, you can't leave without a scoop of fresh peach ice cream or a fried peach pie. It's not a trip down to the beach without it.
Biloxi Bay Bridge, Biloxi, MS
Take the morning walk of your life between these two Gulf Coast towns. After Hurricane Katrina, Mississippi took a "let's make it even better" approach to rebuilding. When the bridge over Biloxi Bay was destroyed, a new one with a pedestrian walkway replaced it. The view of water and sky will make you forget all about your FitBit.
Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, West Palm Beach, FL
Directly across from Palm Beach and the Intracoastal Waterway, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is a lush tropical hideaway filled with rare palm trees, colorful orchids, and incredible monolithic sculptures by the late artist Ann Weaver Norton, as well as traveling exhibits. When you're done wandering through the peaceful, shady grounds, explore the artists' beautiful 1920-era home and studio, which are also filled with her works.
U.S. National Whitewater Center, Charlotte, NC
When I lived in Charlotte, I loved going to the U.S. National Whitewater Center. It's just a little bit out of downtown Charlotte and is an oasis of outdoor activity. The options are just about endless as the 1,300 acres provide a haven for everything from white water rafting and kayaking on the man-made course used to train Olympians, to mountain biking, trail hiking, and more. While you will have to pay to participate in some of the activities, the park just requires a $5 entrance fee. During the warmer months, there are free concerts on the island in the middle of the whitewater course and on Saturdays there is free yoga up one of the hiking trails. I loved spending time there and it's one of the things I miss most about the Queen City.
Georgia Wine Country, Dahlonega, GA
You don't have to travel to Napa or Oregon's Willamette Valley to experience wine country. A little over an hour from Atlanta, the tiny town of Dahlonega is the heart of Georgia's wine country. The charming hamlet has 12 tasting rooms and eight wineries to explore on a visit. At many, you can get gorgeous views of the surrounding North Georgia mountains while you sip a glass of merlot. If you happen to visit close to December, you may be lucky enough to see Dahlonega decked out for the holiday season. They're so spirited, the downtown has been used as a filming location for several Hallmark movies.
Jemison Trail, Birmingham, AL
Jemison Trail in Mountain Brook, Alabama isn't just my favorite place for strolls in the summer, it's also my dog Khaki's favorite summer spot. The wooded trail is so lush it reminds me of the kid's movie, FernGull. Best of all though, temperatures on the trail are at least 10 degrees cooler than anywhere else in town. We start our walks at Starbucks with a venti iced coffee. When I've finished my drink, it's Khaki's turn to take a long, slurpy soak in one of the many creeks along the trail.
Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, Pine Mountain, GA
Callaway Gardens is home to the Cecil B. Day Butterfly Center, a jewel box of a conservatory filled with over a thousand butterflies flitting amongst the center's waterfalls and tropical plants. It's a fun place for the whole family to visit, and it has education stations where visitors can learn about the lifecycles of butterflies and watch them break out of their chrysalides and learn to fly. The Day Butterfly Center is a magical spot that's surrounded by walking paths, bike trails, and wildflower gardens, and it's one of my favorite places to visit in the summertime.
Glacier Confection, Tulsa, OK
When wandering around the Brady Arts District, I made a fortuitous pit stop here and was rewarded with some of the best truffles, artisan chocolates, and caramels I'd ever tried. Even better: Glacier works hand-in-hand to help support military families with training and education, donations, community partnerships, and more. To round out my sugar coma, the helpful associates directed me to walk a few blocks over to Glacier Bean to Bar, for refreshing gelato and fine spirits and craft beer.
Pascagoula River Audubon Center Boat House & Pier, Moss Point, MS
The Center marks the entrance to a 70,000-acre preserve of public and privately held lands along the Pascagoula, the biggest free-flowing river system in the lower 48. Some of the species that inhabit the preserve don't exist anywhere else. The Center offers all kinds of programming on everything from landscaping with native plants to birding.
Gulf State Park, Gulf Shores, AL
Alabama may not be home to any national parks, but our abundance of first-rate state park more than makes up for it. One of the most unique is Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores, which covers 6,150 and includes nine different ecosystems. In addition to two miles of pristine white sand beaches, the park also features 28 miles of hiking and biking trails, a nature center, dog pond, and plenty of picnic areas. In a recent renovation, the park added eco-friendly cottages and a giant Lodge where visitors can stay.