Hidden Gems Only Southerners Know About

If you're looking for a posh vacation spot fit for the stars, I'll be honest: This tiny island isn't it. But from its East to West End, Dauphin Island is full of nostalgia for me. Growing up in Mobile, Alabama, I spent many summer nights with one of my lifelong best friends just off the coast on Dauphin Island, which is dotted with colorful beach houses on stilts. We'd stop for boiled peanuts on the way in, get to pick out a random trinket from Ship & Shore, and get a snow cone from Rainbow Island in between playing on the beach as often as we could (and before our incredible dance parties post-dinner). Although we were concerned with the sand, water, and food, there are plenty of cool things to do between Dauphin Island's dwindling shorelines. Whether you visit the Audubon Bird Sanctuary's acres of trails, observe all kinds of coastal creatures at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab and Estuarium, or visit the pre-Civil War Historic Fort Gaines ("Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!"), there's plenty to do on this under-the-radar island that only covers 1 ¾ miles at its widest point. Dauphin Island has never tried to become an over-developed money-maker, because those of us that know it love it, and we wouldn't have it any other way.