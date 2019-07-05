9 Southern Trips to Add to Your Retirement Bucket List

Charleston, South Carolina

Anyone that's been to Charleston knows that this historic city—cobblestone streets, old churches, buzzy restaurant scene, waterfront views, and all—is something every Southerner should experience at least once. Maybe that's why our readers have voted it the South's Best City for three years running.

As our editor-in-chief likes to say, "Charleston is a city to be savored, not devoured." Peek into quiet gardens and courtyards, roam around historic church graveyards, take a ghost tour or two, smell the floral scent coming off the window boxes along Rainbow Row, and explore a city that's more than 350 years old.