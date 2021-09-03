The Graduate Nashville's Dolly Parton-Themed Suite Gets Dressed Up for the Holidays

For a spirited stay in Music City, travelers have been setting their sights on the Graduate Nashville. Things become even more festive during the month of December when the hotel's Dolly Parton-themed presidential suite—also known as the "9 to 5" suite–gets dressed up for the season with Dolly-inspired decor.

Everyone's favorite country queen is known for her sparkles and sequins, touches of dazzle that translate perfectly to holiday décor. Visit in December to find the suite filled with a faux green Christmas tree—trimmed with tinsel and shiny ornaments, of course—as well as a white tree hung with bright pink baubles. The trees are topped with—what else?—Dolly angels strumming their guitars. Stay here during the holidays, and you're destined for sweet dreams. (Don't forget to stop at the hotel's animatronic karaoke bar for a cocktail and a turn at the microphone.)

Graduate Nashville Dolly Suite Credit: Digital Love

If you book the suite during the rest of the year, you'll still find it in its Dolly-themed finery, including pink-fringed lamps, a cheeky neon sign proclaiming, "It Costs a Lot of Money to Look this Cheap," and framed photos of the country queen hanging on the wall.

Graduate Nashville Dolly Suite Credit: Digital Love

There's a limited-time holiday package planned for the season, and you don't want to miss out. Find more information on the hotel—and book your holiday stay—at graduatehotels.com. If you're planning a trip to another part of the South, check out our directory of the region's Graduate hotels.

Graduate Nashville Dolly Suite Credit: Digital Love