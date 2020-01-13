The Best Trips To Take With Your Girlfriends in 2022

Calendar looking a little too empty? Wanderlust got you mapping nearby destinations for a weekend jaunt? It's time to call up the girls for a quick trip. If you and your friends are itching to pack your bags, jump in the car, and invest in some overdue quality time, we have the perfect places to go for a girlfriend getaway.

Whether your ideal itinerary includes shopping, dining, museum hopping, outdoor adventure, or a little bit of everything, the South has so many scenic destinations that are fantastic for keeping everyone entertained. These Southern cities, towns, and islands are ready to be explored. So, start packing, and read on to find out where you should point your compass in 2022.

Here are 15 trips perfect for making memories with your girlfriends this year.