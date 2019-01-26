Southern Bed-and-Breakfasts for Your Best Girls' Trip Yet
No matter the season, no matter the reason, a girls' trip is always a good idea. While the first step is about deciding where to go, the next is all about the details. Namely, where you're going to stay. Instead of booking that chain hotel with scratchy sheets, may we suggest something a tad more charming? The South is packed with the best bed-and-breakfasts for your girls' trip, and here's the kicker: they can be found at every turn. Your crew can visit an exciting city, relaxing beach, or funky small town—and you'll still be able to book a B&B that'll make your stay just a bit more special. From renovated historic homes to trendy new spots, these top bed-and-breakfasts happen to be located in the best places for your girls' trip. Keep reading to find just where the wind should blow you and your best girlfriends this year.
Foley House Inn
Savannah, Georgia
Located smack-dab in the Historic District overlooking Chippewa Square and Forrest Gump's famed bench spot, this place is practically bursting with Southern charm. Every detail—from the eclectic antique-filled rooms to the oh-so-fun afternoon tea—will have you and your girlfriends swooning. Stay up late telling ghost stories because rumor has it, this place is haunted.
14 West Hull Street, Savannah, GA 31401; foleyinn.com
Fort Conde Inn
Mobile, Alabama
Let your head rest at the second-oldest home in Mobile, and you'll be dreaming of the Bay in no time. Your crew can enjoy breakfast within the shaded courtyard and spend the rest of the time exploring this coastal city. We recommend hitting this spot during Mardi Gras—it did start there first, after all.
165 Saint Emanuel Street, Mobile, AL 36602; fortcondeinn.com
The Inn at Middleton Place
Charleston, South Carolina
While plenty of historic inns await in the middle of Charleston, we'd recommend venturing outside of the box every once in a while. And who better to do that with than your best girls? This secluded riverside getaway, which sits just steps away from the oldest landscape gardens in the country, is just the breath of fresh air you need after hitting one of the South's best cities.
4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29414; theinnatmiddletonplace.com
The Terrell House
New Orleans, Louisiana
Get every ounce of New Orleans style when staying at this historic spot. We're talking about a secluded brick courtyard, breathtaking double parlors, and porch space for days. Did we mention it's located in the picturesque Garden District? Take a stroll, and you'll be tempted to put an offer on at least one house before you leave.
1441 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70130; terrellhouse.com
Beachfront Bed & Breakfast
St. Augustine, Florida
History has never been more charming than it is in St. Augustine. The nation's oldest city is full of culture, art, and historic sights—so make the most of it by staying a little out of the limelight, but just close enough. A 10-minute drive will land you on this oceanfront B&B, and you can catch some sun when not exploring the historic district.
1 F Street, St. Augustine, FL 32080; beachfrontbandb.com
Zero George
Charleston, South Carolina
The moment you and your gal pals step foot into this Charleston getaway, prepare to be pampered. Escape to the outdoor courtyard with wine and cheese served each evening. Gather your group for a tour of the town—who can resist the inn's complimentary bikes with pretty baskets? If you can't wait to put your spin on the local dishes back home, sign your friends up for cooking classes held in the kitchen carriage house to master pasta making and sous vide cookery.
0 George Street, Charleston, SC 29401; zerogeorge.com
Kimber Modern
Austin, Texas
Your breath might just skip upon first glance at this modern designer B&B. It's located right in the middle of South Austin—definitely where you want to be—but remains just a little tucked away from the hustle and bustle. The multi-level courtyard gives you and your friends all the room in the world to plan your attack on downtown Austin.
110 The Circle, Austin, TX 78704; kimbermodern.com
The Inn at Willow Grove
Orange, Virginia
If your group is into stunning fall color, winery tastings, and a pinch of history—who isn't?—this trip might be the ultimate ticket for a fall girls' getaway. Make this B&B your home base, and what a sophisticated one it'll be. It was built in 1778, after all. Start your day with fresh coffee and hot beignets being delivered to your room, and if you can deign to abandon such comfort, head out to tour local wineries, visit James Madison's nearby estate Montpelier, and check out the scenery by way of horseback.
14079 Plantation Way, Orange, VA 22960; innatwillowgrove.com
The Castle Bed & Breakfast
Ocracoke, North Carolina
You'll need a boat or private plane to reach this tiny, secluded beach town. Your group can ferry over from the mainland from three different ports. Part of the Outer Banks, this tiny coastal destination might just charm your socks—er, flip-flips—right off. Grab your best chicks, and head to a secluded beach retreat complete with a stay at this classic three-story inn that's earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
155 Silver Lake Drive, Ocracoke, NC 27960; thecastlebb.com
The Crash Pad
Chattanooga, Tennessee
If your gal group isn't afraid to do something new, try this self-dubbed "uncommon hostel." Trust us, this isn't like any hostel we've ever seen. With its prime downtown location and private guest rooms and suite, this B&B will show you a good time. You can count on the staff for unfiltered, honest recommendations about the best outdoor pursuits and local haunts that Chattanooga has to offer, and you'll be impressed by the hostel's eco-friendly features.
29 Johnson Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408; crashpadchattanooga.com
Bourbon Manor Bed & Breakfast
Bardstown, Kentucky
When you're in the "Bourbon Capital of the World," expect to stay somewhere that pays homage, even in its name. Bourbon Manor lets you pick from 10 spirit-themed guest rooms, and we're thinking all of them inspire bourbon drinking. (And we're already foreseeing some great memories being made with your girlfriends.) You'll be close to all of the bourbon and horse country excursions this area boasts, and you can venture into town for everything else.
714 N 3rd Street, Bardstown, KY 40004; bourbonmanor.com