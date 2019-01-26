No matter the season, no matter the reason, a girls' trip is always a good idea. While the first step is about deciding where to go, the next is all about the details. Namely, where you're going to stay. Instead of booking that chain hotel with scratchy sheets, may we suggest something a tad more charming? The South is packed with the best bed-and-breakfasts for your girls' trip, and here's the kicker: they can be found at every turn. Your crew can visit an exciting city, relaxing beach, or funky small town—and you'll still be able to book a B&B that'll make your stay just a bit more special. From renovated historic homes to trendy new spots, these top bed-and-breakfasts happen to be located in the best places for your girls' trip. Keep reading to find just where the wind should blow you and your best girlfriends this year.