This Beloved Towel Brand Opened Their First Retail Experience and We Can't Wait to Shop In Person

Three years after launching their direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand, Weezie founders Liz Eichholz and Lindsey Johnson have opened the doors to their first retail space. Located in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood, the Weezie Gift Market was inspired by customers' frequent requests to touch and feel the organic cotton towels and robes they ordered online.

Long-time friends Liz and Lindsey started Weezie in 2018 when their search for luxury bath linens came up short. With an obvious gap the market, they decided to create their own line and finally found the ideal blend of soft and absorbent terry. In true Southern fashion, the towels are finished with personalized embroidery and colored piping to suit your decor.

Atlanta was a natural choice for the brand's first store experience. Weezie already has strong roots in the capital city where their operations are located and all of their embroidery is done in house.

Weezie Gift Market Credit: Courtesy of Weezie

Atlanta-based designer Anna-Wooten Loggins created an elegant blue-and-white space with female founders in mind. Thanks to wallpaper and fabric from Pepper Home, hardware from Luxholdups, and chandeliers from Savannah's Circa Lighting, it's easy to step into the shop and imagine how the linens will look hanging in your own home. The store is also currently hosting Columbus native Kate Mullin Williford as the artist in residence.

Weezie Gift Market Credit: Courtesy of Weezie

If that's enough to convince you to kick off your Christmas shopping early, you can visit the Weezie Gift Market at 56 East Andrews Drive, now through January 2022. Stay tuned to @weezieatlanta on Instagram for information about weekly events including trunk shows, classes in floral arrangements and tablescapes, new product launches, and more!

Can't make it to Atlanta? Upgrade your nighttime routine with the click of a button and add these navy Makeup Towels to your linen closet. Not only are they a mess-free way to remove your own makeup, but they'd make a delightful addition to the guest bathroom before holiday visitors arrive.