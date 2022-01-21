Mississippi Shelter Still Searching for "Perfect" Home for Badly Burned Dog, Buddy
The Mississippi dog that was set on fire by a 12-year-old child in April is still looking for the "perfect" forever home.
The Tunica Humane Society shared on Facebook this week that they had hoped to have Buddy in a loving home by the holidays, "but things haven't worked out that way."
"Our search still continues to find Buddy a family," the shelter wrote alongside a recent photo of the Labrador retriever mix.
"He is a happy, energetic, robust, typical lab except for the horrific injuries that he suffered at the hands of his abuser."
Buddy captured the heart of the nation after was found in East Tate County on April 22 with an extension cord twisted around his neck and his face set on fire. He underwent a series of skin grafts at the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State University and now has new skin on his snout and a fresh lease on life.
"He's a loving, forgiving dog," Sandy Williams, shelt er director of the Tunica Humane Society, told the Clarion Ledger back in May. "I don't know how he's come through this and kept his tender heart, but he has. He's going to make somebody an exceptional dog."
According to the shelter's most recent update, staff is looking for a special home with "the perfect family that will love him for all the right reasons." The right family for Buddy must be equipped to deal with his ongoing medical needs, and live close to Mississippi State so he can have follow-up visits with his vet, Dr. Swanson.
"Buddy loves to take walks. He loves to play fetch. He loves all the attention he can get from everyone he meets. He should do great with older children in a home. He needs an active family because he is an active dog," Tunica Humane Society wrote. "We still feel strongly that he needs to be the only dog in the home. He needs to be loved for all the right reasons, not just because he is famous."
For more information and to apply to adopt Buddy, visit TunicaHumaneSociety.com.