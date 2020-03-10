Our Favorite Ways To Spend a Day in Savannah, Georgia

If you're in the mood for a Georgia getaway, you can't do much better than the city of Savannah. This coastal community has more charm than it knows what to do with, and a weekend here promises to recharge and refresh you—and provide you with as many memorable meals as you can handle. We've put together our perfect Savannah day with 10 of our favorite restaurants, shops, activities, sights, and sounds to enjoy around the city. With its riverside attractions, historic architecture, and great shops, you'll find that it's not hard to fall in love with this city. We invite you to take some inspiration from our itinerary and set your sights on Savannah. Isn't it time you planned a visit?

9 AM: Breakfast Time

Stop by The Collins Quarter to partake in their all-day breakfast menu, which includes dishes like short rib hash, radish-accented avocado smash, and crab cake benedict. Or order up at The Grey Market, the newest offering from John O. Morisano and Mashama Bailey, for coffee to go. (Then make plans to revisit later in the day for a slice of carrot cake at the lunch counter.)

10 AM: Bookstore Browse

Drop into E. Shaver Booksellers to peruse the shelves and say hello to the three shop cats, Mr. Eliot, Bartleby, and Skimbleshanks. As you wander, don't miss the big selection of books by Southern authors.

E. Shaver, Bookseller, Exterior Vertical E. Shaver, Bookseller, Interior

Left: Credit: Peter Frank Edwards Right: The shop cats share customers' appreciation for fine literature. | Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

11 AM: Art Break

Visit the SCAD Museum of Art, a contemporary art museum affiliated with The Savannah College of Art and Design. It offers educational programming as well as a variety of exhibitions in its galleries throughout the year.

12 PM: Pub Lunch

Grab a seat at the bar for a gastropub lunch experience at The Public Kitchen & Bar, which has a fresh-and-local, farm-to-table sensibility. Or stop into The Ordinary Pub for delicious twists on brunch fare including pork belly donut sliders, chicken & waffle gyros, and morning mac and cheese with a sunny-side-up egg. For the lunch-minded, they also have a pimiento cheese-topped burger.

1 PM: Shop Away

Browse Savannah's The Paris Market and Brocante, which has a selection of lovely gifts and one-of-a-kind home goods. Be sure to order a freshly made pastry or selection of macarons from the Paris Market Café before you leave. Also, don't forget to pay a visit to the Savannah Bee Company's flagship store (and honey tasting bar) on Broughton Street.

3 PM: Afternoon Treat

It wouldn't be a visit to Savannah without a scoop or two from Leopold's Ice Cream. The shop has been selling the best ice cream in town since 1919. Try whatever seasonal selection is on offer, and you'll find out why they've earned their stellar, hundred-year-old reputation.

4 PM: Park Stroll

If the sunshine is calling your name, take a walk through one of Savannah's many city squares. There's a park every few blocks, which ensures you're never too far from a green space in which to wander. The biggest in the historic district is Forsyth Park, which neighbors The Savannah College of Art and Design and has a majestic fountain and lots of paths winding beneath moss-draped oak trees.

The Fountain at Forsyth Park Forsyth Park | Credit: Henryk Sadura/Getty Images

6 PM: Dinner Reservations

For dinner, visit James Beard Award-winning chef Mashama Bailey's restaurant The Grey, which was a Greyhound bus depot in a former life. When you order, you might as well just close your eyes and point—the menu changes with the seasons and won't ever fail you. Just be sure to save room for dessert: On the dessert menu right now is a mascarpone fruit tart, a chocolate torte topped with burnt orange ice cream, and a lime sherbet served with coconut shortbread.

8 PM: Cocktail Hour

After dinner, post up with a cocktail on a breezy rooftop and enjoy a candy-colored Savannah sunset. Try The Lost Square, the rooftop bar at The Alida Hotel on the riverfront, for a signature Port City Spritz or can of Southern-brewed beer. Or make your way to the Peregrin rooftop lounge in the Perry Lane, a Luxury Collection Hotel, for a curated wine list, a selection of creative cocktails, and a lineup of summer-ready frozen drinks. Then listen for the music and follow your ears—Savannah has a roster of live shows every night.

12 AM: Hotel Calling